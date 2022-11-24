We found Khloé Kardashian’s all-time favourite skincare product for £10.79 in the Black Friday sale

Charlotte Bitmead
·1 min read

If the Kardashian's know one thing, it's how to take off stubborn makeup. If you're trying to wean yourself off your makeup wipe dependancy, Khloé Kardashian is here to save the day with her go-to micellar water. Trust us, a micellar water is a way better option for your skin and the planet.

Khloé has previously raved about the Bioderma Sensibio Cleansing Micellar Water, including it in a photo of her skincare favs on Snapchat a while back. What's even more impressive is the price tag.

Unlike some of the other Kardashian-approved skincare products that will make a hefty dent in your bank account, this micellar water is just £10.79 in the Black Friday sale. AKA within reach for us mere mortals.

Khloé isn't the only celeb that has giving this makeup remover a thumbs up, Drew Barrymore has also raved about it on her Instagram. The actress even dedicated an Insta post to it, dubbing it: "by far the best makeup remover I have ever used". Quite a bold statement.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore)

If you're new to a micellar water (we won't judge), all you need to do is dab the magical water onto a reusable cotton pad and you're good to go. We've put it to the test ourselves and it even tackled waterproof mascara like a champ.

It basically means there's really no excuse to not take off your makeup properly before bed. Soz.

