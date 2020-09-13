"I Found Out I'm Allergic To Nearly Every Beauty Product I Loved – Here's What I Use Now'

From Women's Health

If you’ve ever had to get a bit creative and repurpose one of your go-to beauty or skincare products (say, because you ran out, or because your suitcase got lost, or because you refuse to use your boyfriend’s questionable-looking bar soap), you’ll relate to me using Living Proof No Frizz Conditioner as a hair product, body wash, and shaving cream all-in-one this past summer.

I wish I could say this skincare ingenuity was because I simply love Living Proof so much that I wanted to literally bathe in it. Unfortunately, it was more of an act of despair after an allergy patch test revealed that I have allergies and sensitivities to nearly two dozen ingredients commonly found in most beauty and skincare products on the market. I had no choice but to ditch just about every product in my arsenal — leaving me with little more than my favorite conditioner, which quickly became my holy grail product for a few bleak weeks.

Over the past few years, I’d begun noticing some mysterious all-over body itching, particularly after having my hair and nails done. I didn’t immediately connect the dots that it was an allergy because online searches told me that I’d have localized blistering and peeling skin at the site if that were the case, and my scalp and nails were mostly fine. But over time, the itching became worse and worse, hitting a fever pitch after my first post-quarantine balayage appointment in June. My entire body felt itchy, leaving me no choice but to take an antihistamine before bed most nights just to feel some relief.

After finally snagging an appointment with an allergist, I was hit with the news that would make beauty lovers weep: I’d developed contact allergies to a slew of common substances. This includes formaldehyde, coconut derivatives, lavender oil, tea tree oil, and a host of other things with super long science-y names that I’d never even heard of, but that you’ll find in an ingredients list on the back of many products at the drugstore.

View photos Photo credit: Arielle Tschinkel More

My official diagnosis? Allergic contact dermatitis , a type of eczema in which you develop an allergy to something that makes contact with your skin. I’ve always counted myself among the 60–70% of women who have sensitive skin , but that term means different things for different people — some are sensitive to fragrances, others have skin that is frequently dry or irritated. For me, it showed up in a myriad of ways: Cheap earrings from Claire’s as a trendy tween would have my ears oozing, bleeding, and peeling (which I now attribute to an allergy to nickel and gold), exposing my skin to the sun even with sunscreen on would lead to blistering, or itching after using a “free and gentle” fabric softener...you get the gist.



Here's what else I learned:

There are two types of contact dermatitis and they're both very common.

Classified as either irritant or allergic, contact dermatitis is a skin reaction “triggered by something that has been in contact with your skin such as a chemical, cosmetic, or metal,” explained Dr. Purvi Parikh, MD, an allergist and infectious disease doctor with Allergy & Asthma Network . “People will develop red, itchy, flaky rashes that can even blister in the most severe cases. The skin can swell up locally, ooze, or crack," says Kathleen Dass , MD, an immunologist at the Michigan Allergy, Asthma & Immunology Center .