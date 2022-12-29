We Found Out What Christina Haack's New Husband Actually Does for a Living

Katie Bowlby
·2 min read
We Found Out What Christina Haack's New Husband Actually Does for a Living

It's been a year of changes for HGTV star Christina Hall. She and her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa ended their show Flip or Flop after 10 seasons. Her hit show Christina on the Coast returned for its fourth season, and she announced an all-new series, Christina in the Country, based in Tennessee, where she bought a vacation home. And in that time, the 39-year-old mother of three married Josh Hall (as Christina said, "third time's a charm!") after a year of dating. Fans can expect to see Josh sharing the screen with Christina in the future and might wonder want to know more about the new man in her life.

What does Josh Hall do for a living?

On the website for The Foundry Group, Josh describes himself as a Real Estate Advisor. He's a licensed Realtor based in Austin, Texas. Josh explains that he started his career as a police officer in California but was forced to retire after sustaining injuries in the line of duty after 16 years of service. In an Instagram post from March, Josh revealed that he is no longer living in Texas, so it's unclear if he will continue working for The Foundry Group.

But we do know that fans can expect to see Josh on Christina's new show, Christina in the Country. The series will focus on their life together in Tennessee, where they bought a vacation home. In her Instagram post, Christina said she and Josh are co-producers on the show.

According to HGTV, "Christina will create breathtaking renovations for eager clients and make even more life-long memories with her children and husband Josh Hall in the beautiful middle Tennessee countryside." The first episode will feature a renovation for Josh's sister and her family.

Christina in the Country will premiere on January 12th on HGTV and Discovery+.

