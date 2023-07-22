We Found the Best Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Outlet This Weekend — Here’s What to Add to Cart

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Prices start at $5

People / Tyler Roeland

Calling all bargain hunters!

Amazon’s under-the-radar outlet is overflowing with impressive deals this weekend. Right now, you can save up to 56 percent off across the home, kitchen, and fashion categories. That includes savings from Calvin Klein, Black+Decker, and other customer-favorite brands.

To save you some time, we curated a list of the best Amazon outlet deals happening this weekend. Whether you’re shopping for summer clothing, kitchen must-haves, or space-saving furniture, there are discounts on all kinds of essentials across categories. The best part? Our picks start at $5.

Best Amazon Outlet Deals

Rockland Melbourne Hardside Spinner Wheel Luggage, $54 (Save $66)

Amazon

$120

$54

Buy on Amazon

Plan on traveling this summer? Consider picking up the Rockland Melbourne Hardside Spinner Wheel Luggage while it’s slashed by 56 percent. The lightweight carry-on luggage has wheels that rotate 360 degrees, making it easy to maneuver. Inside, it's fully lined and has several pockets. And it expands to easily fit extra items.

More than 2,500 customers have given it a five-star rating, calling it “sturdy” and “compact.” One shopper raved that “it maneuvers around like a dream,” while another shared, “I've been on more than 30 to 40 trips with this item and it has withstood all kinds of conditions.

The Drop Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress, $48 (Save $12)

Amazon

$60

$48

Buy on Amazon

In the fashion section, don’t miss out on The Drop Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress that comes in 18 colors, including soft pastels and bold hues. It has a square neckline, adjustable straps, two side pockets, and a loose drape with flowy tiers. Customers who’ve given it a five-star rating called it “breathable” and “super cute” in their reviews. One shopper shared, “It was 100 degrees, and this dress was nice and flowy to keep me cool.”

Takeya 2-Quart Pitcher, $20 (Save $3)

Amazon

$23

$20

Buy on Amazon

If it’s summer kitchen essentials you’re after, check out the Takeya 2-Quart Pitcher that’s on sale for $20 in select colors. Made of BPA-free plastic, the pitcher is perfect for storing and serving iced tea, lemonade, or other refreshing cold beverages. It’s racked up more than 9,700 five-star ratings from shoppers who say it’s “easy to pour” and “doesn’t leak.” And one reviewer shared, “This pitcher is perfect for arthritic hands, and it’s easy to hold.”

Keep scrolling for more of our favorite deals hiding in Amazon’s outlet this weekend. There’s no word on when prices go up, so scoop up whatever you’re eyeing before the deals expire.

Zattcas Tiered Maxi Dress, $40 (Save $6)

Amazon

$46

$40

Buy on Amazon

Amazon Essentials 4-Pack Seamless Stretch Hipster Underwear, $17 (Save $6)

Amazon

$23

$17

Buy on Amazon

Calvin Klein Seamless Wireless Triangle Bralette, $31 (Save $13)

Amazon

$44

$31

Buy on Amazon

Xi-Home Silicone Nonstick Spatulas, Set of 4, $5 (Save $2)

Amazon

$7

$5

Buy on Amazon

Black+Decker Dustbuster Handheld Vacuum, $30 (Save $10)

Amazon

$40

$30

Buy on Amazon

Furinno Turn-N-Tube U Shape Side Table with Casters, $22 (Save $28)

Amazon

$50

$22

Buy on Amazon

Utopia Bedding Bed Pillows, $27 (Save $8)

Amazon

$35

$27

Buy on Amazon

Read the original article on People.