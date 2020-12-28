We Found the Best Boy Dog Names for 2021
If there's been one positive thing to come out of the tough year that was 2020, it's that the number of animal adoptions has risen dramatically. As people continue to work remotely, more pets are expected to find forever homes, and one of the best parts about bringing a new dog into home is picking out a name that suits him perfectly. If you're part of the growing group of pet parents, take a look at our list of best boy dog names below, inspired by everything from pop culture to nature, favorite foods to fictional characters (need female name ideas instead? See our list of 100 best girl dog names). Once you've picked out the perfect moniker, you can also turn to researching other canine essentials, like best dog beds, dog gifts, and even the best dog Instagram captions for the inevitable flood of adorable puppy content.
Most Popular Boy Dog Names
If the names "Charlie" and "Max" are top of mind, you're not alone! According to pet medical insurance company Trupanion, these were the top boy dog names of 2020:
Charlie
Max
Bailey
Cooper
Buddy
Rocky
Teddy
Milo
Oliver
Bear
Tucker
Duke
Toby
Jack
Winston
Murphy
Leo
Louie
Jax
Zeus
Boy Dog Names Inspired by Video Games
Pet parents have been doing a lot of gaming in 2020 if the rise of dogs named for popular game characters is any indication. According to Rover.com, these gaming-inspired names have become way more common this year:
Midas (Fortnite)
Hanzo (Overwatch)
Shep (Animal Crossing)
Griggs (Call of Duty)
Gaz (Call of Duty)
Names Inspired by Favorite Foods and Drinks
According to Rover.com, dog owners also really love their beverages, so much so that coffee-and-cocktail-related names have trended upwards this year:
Cortado (up 258%)
Whiskey (up 58%)
Espresso (up 38%)
Coffee (up 14%)
Brew (up 11%)
Other boy dog names inspired by food and drinks:
Cheerio
Tofu
Biscuit
Taco
Toast
Meatball
Hoagie
Boy Dog Names Inspired by Sports
Naming dogs for a favorite sports team or player has always been a popular way to go, and 2020 was no exception. According to Rover.com, top names inspired by athletes this year include:
Mamba (named for basketball legend Kobe Bryant; up 111%)
Neymar (named for soccer player Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior; up 58%)
Novak (named for tennis star Novak Djokovic; up 25%)
According to the American Kennel Club, these other names inspired by sports legends are also popular:
Babe (Ruth)
(Usain) Bolt
Shaq (O'Neal)
Satchel (Paige)
Rafa (Nadal)
(Mike) Tyson
Yogi (Berra)
(Cal) Ripken
(Lewis) Hamilton
And for names inspired by sports terms, don't forget:
Puck
Champ
Rugby
Slugger
Chip
Blitz
Dunk
Eagle
Boy Dog Names Inspired by Nature
Dog parents have appreciated the tranquility a day spent in nature can bring more than ever this year, and the great outdoors can also serve as a source for dog name ideas:
Summit
Everest
Canyon
Wolf
Wilder
Brooks
Sky
Geo
Alder
Ash
Spruce
Flint
River
Names Inspired by Fictional Characters
Looking to a favorite book, film, or TV show for name inspiration is always a good way to go. A few of our top picks:
Harry, Ron, or Neville (Harry Potter)
Sherlock or Watson (Sherlock Holmes)
Inigo or Fezzik (Princess Bride)
Huck, Finn, or Sawyer (The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn)
Harold (Harold and the Purple Crayon)
Bond (James Bond)
Bodhi (Point Break)
Ferris (Ferris Bueller's Day Off)
Gandalf (Lord of the Rings)
Riggins (Friday Night Lights)
Solo or Lando (Star Wars)
Doc (Back to the Future)
Atticus (To Kill a Mockingbird)
Falkor (The NeverEnding Story)
Hopper (Stranger Things)
Or go with the actor's name that's trending for dogs this year: Keanu.
Cute, Classic Dog Names
While trends are fun, there are also plenty of charming dog names that have stood the test of time to choose from. You might go with:
Boomer
Smokey
Chance
Lucky
Rex
Spot
Scooter
Bandit
Duke
Benji
