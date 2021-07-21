I Found a $30 Dupe for Those Sculpting Leggings Celebrities Love

Target Leggings Dupe

I'm of the belief that you shouldn't have to spend more than $50 on apparel you're going to sweat or sleep in. Finding a good pair of leggings within that budget isn't impossible, but sometimes affordable options can feel a bit lacking. Fortunately, it's not just the pricier brands that have elevated their workout garb into everyday athleisure that also functions as a WFH uniform.

Recently while meandering around Target, I spotted a pair of $30 leggings that resembled the Set Active ones that celebs like Kaia Gerber wear out all the time (they're usually upwards of $65). The All in Motion leggings have that same high rise waistband that the celeb-approved styles do, as well as that matte colorway that looks super high end, cool, and effortless. The three color options — gold, charcoal, and teal — make any pair of average black leggings look boring, especially when they're paired with a matching top.

Women's Seamless High-Rise 7/8 Leggings - All in Motion

Courtesy

Shop now: $30; target.com

New to the store, the seamless leggings have subtle features that make them look so much more expensive than they are. There's a raised striping that runs diagonally along the sides of each leg that both elongates the look of your legs and lifts your rear. That said, they don't draw too much attention, like ahem, the viral buttcrack leggings that leave little to the imagination.

After testing them out for a few different workouts, I've noticed that these seamless leggings are more ideal for lifting and yoga, as the sculpting waistband remains secure and squat-proof regardless of movements and stretches. The nylon and spandex blend feels a little thicker (thus more durable) than some other pairs I own. I wore them once outside during a very hot run and sweat through after a few miles, so if that badge of honor is something you'd rather go without, I'd stick to wearing these for non-cardio activities.

In addition to workouts, I wear these leggings when I want to stay comfy, yet look like I have my life together. When I'm in the matching set, I feel like an off-duty model — even if my runway aisle is the frozen foods section at Trader Joe's. Thanks to the leggings' sculpting capabilities and chic presentation, my body looks snatched and my appearance looks enviable every time I'm in them.

What's more, these affordable alternatives come in sizes XS to XXL (the pricier celeb-loved brand only has styles up to XL). This, along with the fact that I can get two bottoms for a cheaper price than the more expensive ones, fills me with all the satisfaction I need to get through a long day, hard workout, or busy round of errands.

Shop these must-have dupes below.

