I Found 22 Of The Best And Worst Celebrities Outfits Of The Week, And I Want To See If You Agree

Hey, it's me! I'm the problem, it's me, again. And since it was the week of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie premiere, I had to gather all the celebrity fashions that were definitely a hit and miss over the last few days.

John Shearer / Getty Images for TAS

Here are the celebs who nailed or failed the assignment this week:

1.NAILED IT: Bad Bunny paid homage to simplicity at the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards in an all-white Gucci look with washed jeans, a brown belt, a scarf, and midnight blue loafers.

Billboard / Billboard via Getty Images

2.FAILED IT: Anna Delvey visited ICE in New York and was so close to a great look if she ditched the self-deprecating hoodie and rocked another top with her cute mint green maxi skirt and personalized ankle jewelry.

Mega / GC Images

3.NAILED IT: Sarah Jessica Parker channeled Carrie Bradshaw at the 2023 New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala dressed in an off-the-shoulder fairytale princess dress with a tulle skirt, and SJP mismatched $450 Dish sandals in Veuve pink and Midnight black.

Cindy Ord / Getty Images

4.FAILED IT: Paul Mescal went for too much simplicity at the Gucci Cosmos evening Vernissage (aka private viewing of an art exhibit) in a classic white tee, blue jeans, and loafer combo straight out of a normal stepfather's closet.

Dave Benett / Dave Benett/Getty Images for Gucci Cosmos

5.NAILED IT: Taylor Swift set hearts ablaze at the world premiere of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert movie in this light blue strapless floral embroidered gown by Oscar de la Renta with Cartier jewelry and Giuseppe Zanotti heels.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

6.FAILED IT: Sofia Richie woke up and chose mediocre by pairing the brand's white wool skirt with a plain white top hidden beneath a cropped brown leather bomber jacket at the Loro Piana Cocooning Collection Launch

Michael Buckner / WWD via Getty Images

7.NAILED IT: Lashana Lynch showed up with Bond-worthy beauty in an Alémais black Suzi off-the-shoulder taffeta dress at the Bulgari High Jewellery Gala at the Bulgari Hotel.

Dave Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for Bulgari UK

8.FAILED IT: Daisy Edgar-Jones followed Paul Mescal's normcore lead and played it safe in minimalism, wearing a Nora Ephron-like '90s rom-com ensemble at the Gucci Cosmos evening Vernissage.

Dave Benett / Dave Benett/Getty Images for Gucci Cosmos

9.NAILED IT: Nicole Scherzinger donned this form-fitting single-shoulder dress from Tony Ward Couture with a hint of orange satin at the press night afterparty for Sunset Boulevard.

Dave Benett / Dave Benett/Getty Images

10.FAILED IT: Emily Ratajkowski's home insulation-like large jacket stole the attention from her Michael Kors Vesey Python Boots and Silk Laundry skirt as she walked the New York City neighborhoods.

Ignat / GC Images

11.NAILED IT: Will Poulter's fashion sense really took shape in this asymmetric, oversized pocket blazer over a charcoal sweater, with straight slacks at Thom Browne's 20th Anniversary celebration with Phaidon.

Dave Benett / Dave Benett/Getty Images for Thom Browne Inc.

12.FAILED IT: Karlie Kloss unfortunately told a tragic A Handmaid's Tale with this bright red, skintight, high-neck gown with long sleeves at W Magazine's The Originals Dinner.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for W Magazine

13.NAILED IT: Gugu Mbatha-Raw dared to be different during a night of black dresses in this bright yellow gown and detailed bodice from the HONOR Bridal and Bespoke Collection at the Bulgari High Jewellery Gala at the Bulgari Hotel.

Dave Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for Bulgari UK

14.FAILED IT: Harry Lawtey missed another Industry opportunity to score big by opting for this simple Wall Street rental-like suit and tie at Thom Browne's 20th Anniversary celebration.

Dave Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for Thom Browne Inc.

15.NAILED IT: Shailene Woodley turned an unflattering length into a flattering strength in this white Stella McCartney shirt and black trouser pairing at the Global Launch of BBC Studios' Planet Earth III

Dave Benett / Dave Benett/Getty Images

16.FAILED IT: Kendall Jenner was too much business and not enough party in this black double-breasted blazer mini dress with a deep V-neckline over a black maxiskirt at the 2023 Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit.

Taylor Hill / Getty Images

17.NAILED IT: Nathalie Emmanuel wore a timeless black Givenchy gown with twisted straps and an elegant low-back detail with faux pearls and crystals at the Bulgari High Jewellery Gala.

Dave Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for Bulgari UK

18.FAILED IT: Janet Jackson looked like a couple of Little Rascals hidden under a trenchcoat in this oversized gray tweed coast with oversized shoulder pads at Thom Browne's 20th Anniversary celebration with Phaidon.

Dave Benett / Dave Benett/Getty Images for Thom Browne Inc.

19.NAILED IT: India Amarteifio still reigns as a queen in this red strapless Huishan Zhang dress paired with the brands' jewelry at the Garrard 'Wings Rising' Tower Of London party.

Dave Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for Garrard x EBPR

20.FAILED IT: Halsey played it too safe in this sapphire blue satin maxi dress with a pencil skirt accented with a studded black belt Tory Burch at the Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit.

Taylor Hill / Getty Images

21.NAILED IT: Kerry Washington channeled Olivia Pope and Associates in this tweed Giambattista Valli micro-minidress with black knee-high Manolo Blahnik boots on the Upper West Side of New York City.

Raymond Hall / GC Images

22.NAILED IT: Salma Hayek served elegance and 1st period English class in this baby blue cropped leather jacket, black pencil skirt, matching diamond-mail purse, and pumps at the Gucci Cosmos evening Vernissage.

Dave Benett / Dave Benett/Getty Images for Gucci Cosmos

