Found: 13 Stellar Amazon Prime Day Deals on Trendy Jackets to Refresh Your Fall Wardrobe

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days have finally begun, making this the perfect time to upgrade your fall wardrobe. During the sale extravaganza, the retailer is brimming with several Prime member-exclusive deals, from cold weather-friendly dresses to trendy polo sweaters—and since today is the last day of the sale, the clock is ticking.

To polish off your streamlined autumnal outfits, we sifted through thousands of deals to bring you 13 jacket and coat sale picks that are equal parts warm and stylish. These style pillars will not only see you through the chilly season but also make great statement pieces and add some flair to any outfit. Whether you're searching for a sleek moto jacket or a casual, everyday puffer coat, these Amazon's October Prime Day selections are exactly what you need. Remember, most of these deals are only good through the end of the day, so you'll want to jump on them quickly.

Keep scrolling for 13 on-trend styles that are sure to be a hit this season.

Our Top Amazon Prime Day Deal Picks on Fall Jackets and Coats

Columbia Benton Springs Full Zip Fleece

Amazon

$60

$43

Buy on Amazon

You can't go wrong with Columbia's classic Benton Springs Full Zip Fleece. This hip-grazing style is made from soft polyester MTR filament fleece and features two zip pockets to secure your essentials. There is also an adjustable drawstring at the hem to ensure a snug fit.

Fuinloth Quilted Vest

Amazon

$40

$33

Buy on Amazon

Switch up your cold weather style with a versatile vest. Whether you toss it over a chunky knit or a classic long-sleeved turtleneck tee, it's the perfect layering piece. The quilted design boasts a lightweight filler, so it won't add bulk to your ensemble.

PrettyGarden Shearling Oversized Jacket

Amazon

$56

$43

Buy on Amazon

If you prefer to snuggle up in an ultra-cozy, oversized fit, then you'll love PrettyGarden's shearling jacket. It will add eye-catching texture to your look, especially if paired with a chic faux leather or plaid print skirt.

Riders by Lee Indigo Denim Jacket

Amazon

$38

$26

Buy on Amazon

Your search for the timeless denim jacket you always wanted is finally over. Crafted from stretch denim, this option from Riders by Lee offers lightweight comfort with a slightly fitted silhouette. Plus, you can grab it in various fun washes and hues, from traditional medium blue to red.

Omoone Long Plaid Jacket

Amazon

$73

$35

Buy on Amazon

According to one five-star reviewer, this long plaid jacket is "stylish, warm, and cozy, without being bulky—" all the makings of a go-to autumn coat. The dropped shoulder gives it a relaxed vibe without looking sloppy, and it's shoppable in 10 vivid plaid prints.

Automet Plaid Shacket

Amazon

$50

$35

Buy on Amazon

If you're in the mood for plaid and flannels (and you're not alone), Automet's shacket will surely become your new favorite layering piece. Amazon shoppers say this best-selling style is an essential "versatile piece that can be dressed up or down."

Tanming Faux Leather Biker Jacket

Amazon

$57

$36

Buy on Amazon

A bike-style jacket is a surefire way to add a touch of edge to your outfit. This popular style is made of faux leather and is designed with a clean, classic cut that will easily fit into your wardrobe. Grab it in white, green, brown, and 18 other vibrant shades.

SaphiRose Hooded Raincoat

Amazon

$60

$45

Buy on Amazon

Raincoats are a year-round essential, and SaphiRose's hooded design includes a water-resistant polyester shell teamed with breathable cotton lining that "feels and looks luxe." It features a drawstring detail at the waist and on the hood for a tailored fit.

Btfbm Quarter Zip Fleece Sweater

Amazon

$49

$34

Buy on Amazon

Meet your new lounging essential of the season: Btfbm's plush and slouchy fleece quarter zip sweater. Take it from one delighted shopper who raved that the "cozy" sweater felt "like a blanket hugging you."

Mirol Fleece Bomber Jacket

Amazon

$60

$33

Buy on Amazon

Comfort meets fashion in this fleece bomber-style jacket you need to add to your collection ASAP. "It is lined with super soft material," one customer gushed and also mentioned it looked "nice enough" for them to wear to work.

Calvin Klein Double Breasted Trench Coat

Amazon

$100

$70

Buy on Amazon

Another great rainy-day cover-up option is Calvin Klein's Double Breasted Trench Coat. The belted style is "long, so it keeps you very dry," according to one shopper. They also wrote that they liked how the hood was "optional" and found the design "so flattering and stylish."

Merokeety Zip Puffer Jacket

Amazon

$90

$67

Buy on Amazon

Let this slightly cropped puffer jacket do the heavy lifting when it comes to elevating your style while keeping you toasty. The ribbed cuff sleeves and high collar lend to its cozy appeal. Just keep in mind that buyers urge you to size down since the style tends to fit oversized.

Merokeety Long Coatigan

Amazon

$47

$40

Buy on Amazon

In case you missed the memo, coatigans are sure to take over your wardrobe, considering that they're one of the most chic pieces of loungewear you can add to your wardrobe this season. It feels like wearing a robe, except it's a much more polished alternative.



