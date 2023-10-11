We Found 13 Last-Chance Deals on Holiday Decor From Amazon's October Prime Day Sale

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Prices start at just $8.

Real Simple / Alli Waataja

We know what you're thinking: Is it too soon to start thinking about winter holiday decor? The short answer: Absolutely not, especially since it's the last day of Amazon's massive Prime Big Deal Days sale event. That means this is your last chance to save big on home decor.

Luckily, we took the time to look through every single deal and bring you a careful edit of the top holiday home decor essentials markdowns you can't miss. Get ready to save on mantel statement pieces, outdoor decor, and beyond. Check out our top 13 picks below.

Our Top Amazon Prime Day Deal Picks on Holiday Decor

Sanjicha Lighted Birch Tree Two-Pack

Amazon

$34

$22

Buy on Amazon

These battery-powered, little birch trees will give your living space a warm glow and help foster a festive atmosphere instantly. Keep them together on either side of your mantel, or use one as a centerpiece and the other for your entryway.

Ivenf Christmas Outdoor Porch Sign Set

Amazon

$18

$10

Buy on Amazon

If you're looking for traditional outdoor decorations beyond string lights, consider this two-piece porch sign set. The larger lettering on the traditional tartan print will add a playful touch to your patio or front porch.

National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Garland

Amazon

$80

$51

Buy on Amazon

This pre-styled artificial garland will do the heavy lifting for you regarding greenery and lighting. The 9-foot garland is clustered with pine cones and berries and pre-strung with lights, so all you have to do is find a place for it and plug it in.

Story continues

Kwaiffeo Meteor Shower Lights

Amazon

$23

$16

Buy on Amazon

Give your outdoor space a charmingly whimsical flair with the Kwaifeo Meteor Shower Lights. The cascade of white LEDs gives a breathtaking visual of bright icicles or falling lights for a low-maintenance outdoor decoration that brings the holiday spirit to life.

Aetegit Christmas Pillow Covers

Amazon

$21

$10

Buy on Amazon

An easy way to awaken the Christmas spirit inside your home is by refreshing interiors. Swiftly update your space with this four-piece set of throw pillow covers that showcase different cheery messages and phrases.

Neilden Three-Piece Gnome Decor

Amazon

$24

$10

Buy on Amazon

Bring the adorable gnomes out to play when you need to give your space an extra joyful vibe. Each of these gnomes is about 20 inches tall and are easy to move around, so you can have them by the presents under the tree one day and by the window sill the next.

Oriental Cherry Floating Candles

Amazon

$60

$36

Buy on Amazon

You may recall the floating candles from the magical world of Harry Potter, but now they're fit to bring into your living or dining room for a truly magical experience. A wand controller powers them too, making it more convenient to turn them on and off.

Puhong Outdoor Star String Lights

Amazon

$30

$16

Buy on Amazon

Hang this tree-shaped light display right outside your home to add some Christmas cheer outdoors. The string lights can work as a perfect backdrop for the rest of your outdoor holiday decor or stand alone as an eye-catching focal piece.

Runleo Snowflake String Lights

Amazon

$14

$10

Buy on Amazon

Is it really Christmas time without snowflakes—even artificial ones? Invite the winter delight of the outdoors inside with this enchanting set of string lights. Use them to line a doorway or to wrap around your Christmas tree.

Funpeny Lighted Gift Boxes

Amazon

$43

$21

Buy on Amazon

Stick these gorgeous lighted gift boxes under your tree for an elevated ambiance. They'll make a beautiful statement, especially after you fill your tree with gift-wrapped presents. This set comes with three different sizes to ensure you can create a diverse display of gifts.

OuMuaMua Hanging Snowflakes

Amazon

$16

$9

Buy on Amazon

Finish off your winter wonderland with these hanging paper snowflakes. At $9 per 12-piece set, we wouldn't blame you for wanting to buy a bundle to bring the magic of a snowy Christmas day inside your home, no matter the weather outside.

ProductWorks 24-Inch Charlie Brown Christmas Tree

Amazon

$35

$19

Buy on Amazon

For a very nostalgic evening of celebration, center your decor on the iconic Charlie Brown Christmas Tree. The nostalgic display includes the classic red ornament with Linus' blue blanket wrapped around the base.

Snowkingdom Gold Table Runner Set

Amazon

$17

$11

Buy on Amazon

Amp up your tablescape this year with the set of gold-flecked table runners. Made of a soft fiber mesh decked out in gold foil, the 9-foot runners can be used alone or layered over another decorative tablecloth for a more dramatic effect.



For more Real Simple news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Real Simple.