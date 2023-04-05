We Found 10 Stylish Wedding Guest Dresses to Shop Ahead of Spring and Summer Events—All Under $70
Styles start at just $24.
Wedding season is upon us, and between the actual ceremonies, engagement parties, and bridal showers, you’ll need at least a couple of dresses to avoid a repeat outfit. We did some shopping for you and picked out 10 beautiful pieces—and they’re all under $70. In our list of spring wedding guest dresses, you’ll find every style you could need: strapless, one-shoulder, square-neck, printed, ruched, and more.
For a daytime wedding, try this short sleeve, polka-dotted midi wrap dress. Or for a more formal occasion, check out this ruched one-shoulder style that comes in 16 colors, including white, which would be the perfect engagement party dress for brides. We’ve highlighted some of our favorite options below, and we bet you’ll want to snag all of them.
Spring Wedding Guest Dresses Under $70
Love by Design Iris V-Neck Long Sleeve Maxi Dress, $55 (was $108); nordstromrack.com
Xxxiticat Spaghetti Strap Satin Dress, $24 (was $40); amazon.com
Marina Off-the-Shoulder Scuba Crepe Dress, From $42 (was $149); nordstromrack.com
PrettyGarden Ruched Bodycon Dress, $38; amazon.com
Open Edit Strappy Shirred Sleeveless Midi Dress, $69; nordstrom.com
Lyaner Spaghetti Strap Split-Hem Midi Dress, From $32; amazon.com
T1fe 1sfe Square-Neck Ruffle Midi Formal Dress, From $39; amazon.com
Farah Mauve Print Midi Wrap Dress, $59; lulus.com
Manhattan Moment Mauve Ruffled Midi Wrap Dress, $42 with code BLOOM20 (was $52); lulus.com
PrettyGarden Maxi Sleeveless Halter Neck Dress, $41 (was $51); amazon.com
To buy: $25 (was $40); amazon.com.
A classic slip dress like this one is a great investment because it can be worn for so many occasions. The satin material is a blend of polyester and spandex for some added stretch. It features spaghetti straps, a cowl neck, and scoop back, and there’s a zipper closure in the back.
To buy: $55 (was $108); nordstromrack.com.
This long-sleeved maxi dress is modest but shows off just a peek of skin with a deep V-neck and slit. It has a flattering cinched waist with pleats on the top and skirt. You can currently shop the style in black, purple, emerald, champagne, and blue for 49 percent off.
To buy: $41 (was $51); amazon.com.
This versatile tiered dress from Amazon can be styled with heels for a wedding or with flat sandals or sneakers for a more casual outfit. The halter neck has a button closure on the back, and with the waist tie, you can adjust the dress to be tighter or looser depending on your preference.
Check out the rest of our picks below—starting at only $25—to be the best-dressed guest at your next wedding.
To buy: $38; amazon.com.
To buy: $69; nordstrom.com.
To buy: From $32; amazon.com.
To buy: From $39; amazon.com.
To buy: $59; lulus.com.
To buy: $42 with code BLOOM20 (was $52); lulus.com.
To buy: From $42 (was $149); nordstromrack.com.
