We Found 10 Festive Wreaths Under $25 to Get Your Front Door Ready for Fall

And they’re all at Amazon

People / Tyler Roeland

If you’re looking for a simple, cost-effective way to make your home more inviting, you can’t go wrong with adding a festive wreath to your front door.

Luckily, Amazon has more than 4,000 fall wreaths to shop right now. Even better, there are plenty of affordable finds that will instantly make the outside of your home autumn-ready. To help you get a head start, we went ahead and found the 10 best fall wreaths under $25 worth adding to your cart.

Among our top picks, you’ll find red, orange, and yellow leaves that the upcoming season is known for. We also included Halloween and Thanksgiving wreaths that feature pumpkins, berries, and black ravens. And since they’re all artificial, they can decorate your front porch all season long — and for years to come.

Best Fall Wreaths at Amazon

Amforesj Orange Leaf Wreath, $19

Amazon

$19

Buy on Amazon

For a simple pop of color, check out the Amforesj Wreath which comes with yellow and orange leaves wrapped around vine branches. Customers who’ve given it a five-star rating call it “beautiful” and “well made.” One shopper wrote, “I was pleasantly surprised at how real the leaves appear. It is a perfect size for a front door.” And right now, you can grab it for just $19.

VioletEverGarden Fall Wreath with Pumpkins, $21 with Coupon (Save $9)

Amazon

$30

$21

Buy on Amazon

If you’re itching to decorate your home for Thanksgiving, opt for the VioletEverGarden Fall Wreath that’s $21 with a deal and a stackable coupon. It has vibrant fall leaves, berries, and small pumpkins. The brand recommends placing it on a flat surface and unfolding the branches to make it look full.

Twinkle Star Halloween Lighted Wreath, $22

Amazon

$22

Buy on Amazon

If you want to greet trick-or-treaters with a Halloween wreath, consider grabbing the $22 Twinkle Star Halloween Lighted Wreath. It fully leans into the October holiday thanks to purple LED lights, black leaves and branches, a skeleton hand, and a raven perched at the bottom. Plus, the battery-powered lights have a timer function, so you don’t have to worry about forgetting to turn them off.

Ready to decorate your home for the new season? Keep scrolling for more of the best fall wreaths under $25 at Amazon.

J’Floru Fall Floral Wreath, $19

Amazon

$19

Buy on Amazon

Sggvecsy Welcome Wreath, $20 with Coupon (Save $7)

Amazon

$27

$20

Buy on Amazon

WreathDream Berry Leaf Wreath, $24

Amazon

$24

Buy on Amazon

Ynylchmx Autumn Wreath, $20

Amazon

$20

Buy on Amazon

Yawwind Orange Leaf Berry Wreath, $23 with Coupon

Amazon

$24

$23

Buy on Amazon

Bibelot Daisy Fall Wreath, $22

Amazon

$22

Buy on Amazon

Diyfloru Berry Wreath, $20

Amazon

$20

Buy on Amazon

