Foul play not suspected in deaths of 4 cadets in Kingston, Ont.

From left to right, Officer Cadets Jack Hogarth, Andrei Honciu, Broden Murphy and Andrés Salek were identified as the victims in an incident on the Royal Military College campus in Kingston, Ont., on Friday, April 29. (Department of National Defence - image credit)

Investigators say there is no evidence to suggest foul play in the deaths of four Royal Military College cadets who died on the campus in Kingston, Ont., last week, according to an update from the Office of the Canadian Forces Provost Marshal.

Meanwhile, investigators also ask anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

At about 2 a.m. on April 29, a vehicle carrying the four officer cadets, all in their graduating year, went into the water off Point Frederick, a peninsula that sits between Kingston Harbour and Navy Bay on the St. Lawrence River.

The four cadets were later identified as Andrei Honciu, Jack Hogarth, Andrés Salek and Broden Murphy.

The Canadian Forces National Investigation Service (CFNIS), the independent arm of the Canadian Forces Military Police, was initially cited as the leading investigative agency.

In Wednesday's update, the Office of the Canadian Forces Provost Marshal said the CFNIS is now supporting an ongoing investigation by Ontario's chief coroner. Kingston Police and the local military police detachment will also provide support.

"Coroners in Ontario investigate deaths that appear to be from unnatural causes or natural deaths that occur suddenly or unexpectedly," according to the statement.

Few details about the incident have been released. The CFNIS will not provide any further information until the coroner has completed their report, according to the statement.

The provost marshal's office has also asked anyone with details about the incident to call the CFNIS duty line at 1-888-812-3647.