Foul play not suspected in death of cadets

While the investigation into the death of four cadets at Royal Military College is ongoing, investigators say at this time there is no evidence of foul play.

Other than that, little is known about the circumstances around the fatal crash.

Sometime around 2 am on April 29, a single car carrying four fourth year cadets plunged into Lake Ontario on the Point Frederick peninsula.

Officer cadets Jack Hogarth, Andrei Honciu, Broden Murphy, and Andrés Salek were later identified as victims after efforts to resuscitate on scene were unsuccessful.

On Wednesday, the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service (CFNIS) said in a statement that they would now be supporting the Ontario Coroner's investigation.

"CFNIS is, with the assistance of the local Military Police Detachment and Kingston Police, supporting an ongoing Ontario Coroner's investigation into the deaths of four officer cadets at the Royal Military College of Canada," the statement reads.

"At this time, there is no reason to believe there is any foul play from an outside source related to this incident. Coroners in Ontario investigate deaths that appear to be from unnatural causes or natural deaths that occur suddenly or unexpectedly."

The CFNIS said it won't be providing comment until the Coroner has completed its investigation, and there has been little said publicly on the incident as a whole by RMC or anyone connected with the investigation.

The four students were set to graduate from RMC later in the month.

Anyone who might have relevant information that could assist in the Coroner investigation is asked to contact the CFNIS duty line at 1-888-812-3647.

Owen Fullerton, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, YGK News

  • Foul play not suspected in deaths of 4 cadets in Kingston, Ont.

    There is no evidence to suggest foul play in the deaths of four Royal Military College cadets on their campus in Kingston, Ont., last week, according to an update from the Office of the Canadian Forces Provost Marshal. Meanwhile, investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to come forward. At about 2 a.m. on April 29, a vehicle carrying the four officer cadets — all in their graduating year — went into the water off Point Frederick, a peninsula that sits between Kingston

  • Family of cadet killed in Kingston, Ont., crash grieves with 'a deep hole in our hearts'

    One of the Royal Military College cadets who died on campus in Kingston, Ont., last week will be remembered during a Toronto funeral service on Sunday. At about 2 a.m. on April 29, a vehicle carrying the four officer cadets, all in their graduating year, went into the water off Point Frederick, a peninsula that sits between Kingston Harbour and Navy Bay on the St. Lawrence River. No foul play is suspected, according to the arm of military police that is investigating the incident, which has appe

