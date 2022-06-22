We fought to defend democracy. This new threat to America now keeps us awake at night.

Michael Hayden, James Clapper, Stanley McChrystal, Douglas Lute and Mark Hertling
·4 min read

The following commentary about threats to American democracy was written by five retired U.S. Air Force and Army generals and lieutenant generals, including former CIA Director Michael Hayden.

We know something about serious threats to America's democracy.

Each of us has invested the better part of our lives in military and public service, and in defense of the democratic institutions that Americans cherish. Our careers have placed us on the front lines of the gravest threats America has faced in the past half-century.

Today, we harbor unprecedented concern for our country and for our democracy. The nation we have defended for decades is in real peril.

Our democratic institutions and norms are more vulnerable than ever. If you were to ask us when in our lives we were most likely to be losing sleep at night, we would all tell you, "Last night. And tonight. And tomorrow night.” Because history teaches us that democracy is never guaranteed, not even here.

Domestic threats more dangerous than foreign adversaries

For those of us devoted to protecting democracies abroad, there comes a time when our efforts seem overshadowed by the erosion of democracy here at home. And for those of us focused on domestic security, the forces of autocracy now trump traditional foreign threats, hands down.

It is no accident that 1 in 3 Americans seem willing to justify political violence as a means for overturning election results. This mindset has been nurtured by would-be autocrats and their enablers, who applaud the willingness of some Americans to rise up, even with weapons in hand, to "take back" a vision of America that's riddled with contradictions, prejudices and systemic inequalities.

A noose on makeshift gallows as supporters of then-President Donald Trump gather at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
For the rest of us, that willingness is a harbinger of a decades-long challenge that we now face together – to turn the tide of extremism, and to find a starting point for building bridges between those who lean to the right and those who lean to the left.

ARE WE TRYING TO DESTROY AMERICA?: Donald Trump and Tucker Carlson vs. Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush

The Safe and Fair Elections Pledge by Team Democracy is the perfect starting point. Written by Americans who are deeply committed to the health of our democracy, it asks all Americans to come together on an important piece of common ground – a safe place where regardless of political persuasion, we can agree to embrace the most fundamental cornerstones of our democracy by committing ourselves to elections that are both secure and accessible; and assuring the peaceful transition of power according to the rule of law.

We are proud to have signed this nonpartisan declaration, and we encourage every local, state and federal official, especially those who achieved (or hope to achieve) their position through the electoral process, to make this same commitment. We and our many partners and friends will personally invite every member of Congress to join us in signing this pledge.

For those who do, we will be forever grateful, and Americans who cherish our democracy will be grateful, too. For those who don't, we and others will wonder why. And ask why. And keep asking until there's no room for ambiguity.

In 2020, Spencer Cox, a Republican, and Chris Peterson, a Democrat, competed in the Utah gubernatorial race. Politically, they agreed on almost nothing. They shared a profound respect for democratic institutions and lawful electoral process. They said so, in combined campaign ads promoting mutual respect, cooperation and peaceful transfer of power no matter who wins.

It's time to join Team Democracy

We need to help amplify the Cox-Peterson example, so it becomes something more than a one-time novelty. The SAFE Pledge provides an opportunity for candidates and incumbents from every corner of the country to create their own Cox-Peterson moments. And it invites voter participation. too: Not just by signing the election pledge as an American citizen, but by then also insisting that our candidates join Team Democracy by signing it.

I am the last of the Obama Republicans: But I still have hope for lasting change

A clear majority of Americans favor strengthening our democracy rather than weakening it. We say we want more bipartisanship in our government. For voters who wonder what they can do that might turn down the temperature in Washington, and help make our elected representatives more accountable, the SAFE Pledge is a powerful nonpartisan initiative that fits the bill.

Imagine the impact on our lawmakers if each of them heard from each of us, with the simplest of all messages: Sign the SAFE Pledge, and then honor it by building greater confidence in safe, secure, accessible elections, and committing to the peaceful transition of power, absent intimidation, coercion or violence.

That's not asking too much of our elected representatives. But in 2022 America, it could prove to be a game changer.

Gen. Michael Hayden (U.S. Air Force, retired) is chairman of Team Democracy and former director of the Central Intelligence Agency, director of the National Security Agency and principal deputy director of National Intelligence. 

Lt. Gen. James Clapper (U.S. Air Force, retired) served as director of National Intelligence, director of the Defense Intelligence Agency and director of Defense Intelligence, while also serving as undersecretary of Defense for Intelligence. 

Gen. Stanley McChrystal (U.S. Army, retired) served as commander of Joint Special Operations Command. 

Lt. Gen. Douglas Lute (U.S. Army, retired) served as the U.S. ambassador to NATO and deputy national security adviser. 

Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling, (U.S. Army, retired) served as the commanding general of the U.S. Army Europe and the Seventh Army.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: American democracy is at grave risk of failing: former CIA director

