Forza Motorsport Is Finally Getting the Nürburgring Nordschleife Today

Forza Motorsport

The new Forza Motorsport launched last fall with more than 500 cars, but it came with a limited track list that was smaller than what the franchise offered in previous games. Extra tracks added monthly since release have helped, but one glaring omission kept the game feeling notably incomplete. Until today, that is.

Today, the game finally adds the Nürburgring Nordschleife. Like with 2013's Forza Motorsport 5, the game launched without Germany's famous 13-mile loop while development continued on the circuit for current-generation consoles. Just as with that game, the Forza development team eventually finished the track and added it to their latest game as a free update shortly after the basic game was released.

The 'Ring alone does not complete the game's track list, but the latest addition is a major improvement. Long-time Forza developer Turn 10 Studios has also added Daytona, Yas Marina, and the Hockenheimring since launch, bringing the total track "environment" count to 24 even after counting both the Nordschleife and the track's GP circuit as different circuits. By contrast, 2017's Forza Motorsport 7 featured 33 locations. World-famous tracks like Monza, Bathurst, and Long Beach are all still missing from the last game, as are original Forza creations made to showcase previous games in the series like Prague and the Bernese Alps.

This iteration of Forza Motorsport is meant to be a long-lived game that receives many updates, so hopefully developers will keep adding tracks in the coming months and years. Until then, this version of Forza will still feel light on content.

