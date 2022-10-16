Forward Andrew Wiggins, Warriors agree on 4-year extension

  Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) shoots a three-pointer over Los Angeles Lakers forward Juan Toscano-Anderson (95) during the first half of a basketball game in San Francisco, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vsquez)
    Forward Andrew Wiggins, Warriors agree on 4-year extension

    Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) shoots a three-pointer over Los Angeles Lakers forward Juan Toscano-Anderson (95) during the first half of a basketball game in San Francisco, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vsquez)
  Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) brings the ball up in front of Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game in San Francisco, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    Forward Andrew Wiggins, Warriors agree on 4-year extension

    Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) brings the ball up in front of Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game in San Francisco, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
  Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins, right, tries to pokes the ball away from Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonnie Walker IV (4) during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game in San Francisco, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vsquez)
    Forward Andrew Wiggins, Warriors agree on 4-year extension

    Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins, right, tries to pokes the ball away from Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonnie Walker IV (4) during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game in San Francisco, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vsquez)
  Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) shoots a 3-pointer over Los Angeles Lakers guard Max Christie (10) during the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game in San Francisco, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vsquez)
    Forward Andrew Wiggins, Warriors agree on 4-year extension

    Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) shoots a 3-pointer over Los Angeles Lakers guard Max Christie (10) during the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game in San Francisco, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vsquez)
Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) shoots a three-pointer over Los Angeles Lakers forward Juan Toscano-Anderson (95) during the first half of a basketball game in San Francisco, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vsquez)
Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) brings the ball up in front of Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game in San Francisco, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins, right, tries to pokes the ball away from Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonnie Walker IV (4) during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game in San Francisco, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vsquez)
Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) shoots a 3-pointer over Los Angeles Lakers guard Max Christie (10) during the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game in San Francisco, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vsquez)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Forward Andrew Wiggins has reached agreement with the Golden State Warriors on four-year contract extension, a person with direct knowledge of the deal said Saturday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team had yet to make a formal announcement.

A first-time All-Star last season, the 27-year-old Wiggins reached the playoffs for just the second time in his eight-year career and often took on a tough defensive assignment in helping the Warriors capture their fourth championship in eight seasons.

He averaged 17.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists to lead the Warriors back to the playoffs after losing in the 2021 play-in round.

Golden State acquired Wiggins in a trade from Minnesota ahead of the deadline in February 2020 and he quickly found his way alongside Stephen Curry and Draymond Green - no longer needing to be the face of a franchise as he was with the Timberwolves. It wasn't until last season that Wiggins finally got to play with Klay Thompson, who missed more than 2 1/2 years with two serious injuries that required surgery.

In addition, guard Jordan Poole was close to finalizing a four-year extension, the person said.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

