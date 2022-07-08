Forward Alex DeBrincat says he's excited to join the Ottawa Senators

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Ottawa Senators
    Ottawa Senators
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Alex DeBrincat
    Alex DeBrincat
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Brady Tkachuk
    Brady Tkachuk
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Drake Batherson
    Drake Batherson
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

OTTAWA — Alex DeBrincat and the Ottawa Senators have mutual goals and each side is hoping the other will be the key to fulfilling them.

The Senators acquired the 24-year-old DeBrincat from the Chicago Blackhawks in a trade Thursday just hours before the start of the NHL draft.

Senators general manager Pierre Dorion gave up three draft picks in the deal, including Ottawa’s first- (No. 7) and second-round selections (No. 39) this year and a third-round pick in 2024.

DeBrincat admitted Friday that he was caught off guard when he first learned of the trade.

“I saw some rumours and stuff, but until it actually happens it doesn’t really hit you,” he told reporters on a conference call. “So I was definitely shocked, but I’m really excited to join this group.”

The Senators, who finished the season in 26th place overall at 33-42-7, had anticipated taking a step towards playoff contention and were disappointed to be near the bottom of the standings yet again.

Prior to last season's trade deadline, Dorion said: “It’s no secret for us to get to the next level we need another top-six forward and a top-four defenceman, but those don’t just grow on trees.”

In DeBrincat, who had 78 points in 82 games this season, they have a bonafide top-six forward. The young winger joins a group of impressive forwards that includes Brady Tkachuk, Josh Norris, Tim Stutzle and Drake Batherson.

Drafted by Chicago in the second round (39th overall) of the 2016 NHL draft, DeBrincat has quieted naysayers who questioned his size.

Listed at five foot seven and 165 pounds, DeBrincat had a career-high 78 points (41-37) last season. It was the second time he hit the 40-goal mark in his five-year NHL career.

A natural right-handed shot, DeBrincat also offers the Senators versatility since he can play on either wing. He has one year remaining on his contract, which carries a US$6.4-million cap hit.

The Senators can begin negotiations on a new deal as early as July 13 when free agency opens, but DeBrincat said he hasn’t given it much thought yet.

The Farmington Hills, Mich., native said he was preparing to be part of Chicago’s rebuild and take on more of a leadership role. With 368 career games played, he'll be one of the more experienced players in the Senators' young lineup.

“Obviously throughout the years in Chicago my leadership grew as we got younger and younger,” he said. “I think that was a big step I took these past couple years and hopefully I can bring this same attitude and leadership to Ottawa.”

Tkachuk and Thomas Chabot sent welcome messages to DeBrincat and he said he’s excited to get to know his new teammates better.

He will continue to wear No. 12 after forward Shane Pinto sent him a text Friday offering to let him have the number.

DeBrincat’s older brother, Andrew, played in Ottawa during the 2012-13 season with the Nepean Raiders and Cumberland Grads of the Central Canada Hockey League.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2022.

Lisa Wallace, The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Des Moines man charged with attempted murder, intent to deliver methamphetamine

    Des Moines man charged with attempted murder, intent to deliver methamphetamine

  • Vancouver Canucks take Swedish right-winger Jonathan Lekkerimaki in NHL draft

    MONTREAL — Jonathan Lekkerimaki has spent the past four years idolizing Vancouver Canucks star centre Elias Pettersson. Now he's poised to be his favourite player's teammate. The Canucks chose Lekkerimaki with the 15th overall pick in the NHL entry draft Thursday. "It's amazing," said the Swedish right-winger. "I can't describe it." The native of Tullinge said he's been a fan of Pettersson, a fellow Swede, since he cracked the Canucks' lineup in 2019. While he's had discussions with Vancouver, h

  • Aaliyah Edwards has 20 points, 10 boards in Canada's win over France

    TORONTO — Aaliyah Edwards had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lift Canada to a 73-56 victory over France on Wednesday night at the inaugural Globl Jam under-23 tournament. Merissah Russell and Shayeann Day-Wilson scored 17 points apiece for the Canadian women, who improved to 3-0. "We were all very confident," Edwards said. "We were 2-0 (coming into game) and we were just building off momentum. "We started this game off strong which really showed how prepared we were." Canada previously defeated Be

  • Senators land big fish in Alex DeBrincat

    The Ottawa Senators have the makings of an impressive forward core after landing perennial 40-goal man Alex DeBrincat in a trade with Chicago.

  • BlackJacks trounce struggling Rattlers, tie CEBL record with 51-point victory

    The Ottawa BlackJacks took a commanding 101-50 win over the Saskatchewan Rattlers, tying a CEBL record for largest margin of victory on Wednesday in Ottawa. Ottawa (4-8), which has now won three of its last four games after starting the season at 1-7, outscored Saskatchewan (7-6) by at least seven points in every quarter of the game. The Rattlers, who lost to the previously winless Newfoundland Growlers by 23 on Sunday, continue to struggle offensively as not one player was able to reach double-

  • FIFA, Qatar prepare beer policy for soccer fans at World Cup

    DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Beer with alcohol is expected to be sold at World Cup stadiums in Qatar but fans may be allowed to take only non-alcoholic drinks to their seats. FIFA and Qatari organizers are still working on plans to serve all fans who want to drink at games when the tournament starts in November in the Muslim-majority country. Hospitality packages offering “premium beverages” at stadiums have been sold since February 2021 but a policy for most fans at the eight venues and long-time World C

  • Why the Raptors should leverage their future for Kevin Durant

    Since Durant reportedly requested a trade out of Brooklyn three years after his experiment to create a superteam failed, the Toronto Raptors have come up as a natural landing spot for the Slim Reaper.

  • Jake Middleton relishing NHL tenure after going last overall

    Jake Middleton has signed a three-year contract with the Minnesota Wild worth $7.35 million and the 26-year-old, who was the last overall pick in the 2014 draft, is relishing his secure NHL future.

  • Source: Toronto FC acquires Canadian midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye

    Toronto FC continues to remake its roster, acquiring Canadian midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye from the Colorado Rapids. A source confirmed that Kaye is coming to Toronto in exchange for Canadian midfielder Ralph Priso, general allocation money, a 2023 international roster spot and a first-round MLS SuperDraft pick. The 27-year-old Kaye started in the Toronto FC academy but left to play for Louisville City in the USL before returning to MLS with Los Angeles FC and Colorado. The Toronto native has wo

  • The importance of Mike Grier's monumental hiring as Sharks GM

    Mike Grier’s hiring as the new general manager of the San Jose Sharks is a giant step forward for diversity, equity, and inclusion in the sport of hockey.

  • Maple Leafs trade out of first round to erase another mistake

    Kyle Dubas has now spent a first-round pick to eliminate a problem for a second time in four years. Only in moving back in the draft to cut ties with Petr Mrazek on Thursday night, he was erasing his own mistake.

  • Maple Leafs fans voted 'most annoying' in Twitter survey

    Toronto Maple Leafs fans were voted to be the most annoying and most delusional fanbase in the NHL, according to fan survey.

  • Canadian Jessica Campbell first female assistant coach in American Hockey League

    Jessica Campbell broke a professional hockey barrier for women as the first female assistant coach in the American Hockey League. The 30-year-old from Rocanville, Sask., was named to the Coachella Valley Firebirds coaching staff Tuesday. She joins head coach Dan Bylsma behind the bench of the Seattle Kraken's AHL affiliate in its inaugural season. Campbell's appointment comes weeks after she was the first woman on a coaching staff at the men's world championship in Finland, where she was an assi

  • Canadian women turn on the offence late en route to 6-0 win over Trinidad

    GUADALUPE, Mexico — A slow start turned into a goal rush Tuesday night as Canada blanked Trinidad and Tobago 6-0 to open play at the CONCACAF W Championship. Canada, the defending Olympic champion, is ranked sixth in the world compared to No. 76 for Trinidad. Despite dominating play, Canada held a slim 1-0 lead two-thirds of the way through the match on captain Christine Sinclair's 190th international goal. Determined Trinidad defending and some errant finishing made for Canadian frustration. Bu

  • NHL draft prospect understands pressure-packed situations in the crease, off the ice

    Tyler Brennan knows a thing or two about being in the middle of pressure-packed situations. The top-ranked North American goaltender ahead of the upcoming NHL draft saw plenty of rubber in his first full Western Hockey League campaign. It was a nice change after both the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons were cut short or stunted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Brennan's understanding of stressful moments, however, goes beyond battling through screens or facing shooters one-on-one. His father, Jarrod, works

  • Canadian basketball players relish chance to play at home in Globl Jam U23 tournament

    TORONTO — At a recent meeting of Canada's under-23 basketball teams, players were asked to raise a hand if they'd ever played for Canada at home. Two of the 30-plus players in attendance raised their hands. This week's inaugural Globl Jam tournament isn't just an opportunity to bridge the gap in Canada's national program between the youth and senior squads, but a rare chance for the country's most talented young players to don the Maple Leaf at home. Aaliyah Edwards, one of the two who have play

  • JT Poston goes wire-to-wire in John Deere Classic

    SILVIS, Ill, (AP) — J.T. Poston completed a wire-to-wire victory Sunday in the John Deere Classic for his second PGA Tour title and a spot in the British Open. Three strokes ahead entering the day at TPC Deere Run, Poston closed with a 2-under 69 for a three-stroke margin over fellow British Open qualifiers Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Emiliano Grillo. “It is hard,” Poston said. “Wire-to-wire, having the lead for so long that it’s just hard not to think about that fine line all week. I tried to s

  • Canada's women's Volleyball Nations League campaign ends with loss to Netherlands

    Canada's women's indoor volleyball team fell 3-1 (25-22, 25-27, 24-26, 23-25) to the Netherlands, bringing its Volleyball Nations League campaign to a close on Sunday in Calgary. Calgary native Alexa Gray and Kiera Van Ryk of Surrey, B.C., led Canada with 22 points. Celeste Plak tallied a team-high 19 for the Dutch. Canada finished its four-game stint at the Seven Chiefs Sportsplex with a 1-3 record, having beat Turkey, then suffer three straight losses to Serbia, Germany and the Netherlands. Th

  • Penguins re-sign Letang; Avalanche acquire goalie Georgiev

    MONTREAL (AP) — Moves are already happening around the NHL several hours before the draft begins, with the reigning Stanley Cup winners making a move to shore up their goaltending situation and a recent back-to-back champion ensuring a long-time defenseman was sticking around. The Cup-winning Colorado Avalanche on Thursday acquired goaltender Alexandar Georgiev from the New York Rangers for three draft picks, and the Pittsburgh Penguins also signed veteran defenseman Kris Letang to a $36.6 milli

  • Edmonton Oilers pick local winger Reid Schaefer in NHL draft

    MONTREAL — Reid Schaefer grew up surrounded by Edmonton Oilers jerseys. The jersey he pulled over his head Thursday, though, was special — it was the one he received after the Oilers called his name 32nd overall at the NHL entry draft. “I was kind of nervous there at pick 32," said Schaefer, who grew up in Spruce Grove, Alta., just outside of Edmonton. "I knew Edmonton showed some interest and when I heard my name called, it was a dream come true. "Very special.” The six-foot-three, 213-pound le