Forum Merger II Announces Extension of Date to Complete a Business Combination

Encourages stockholders to submit their vote relating to the Ittella business combination prior to that special meeting

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forum Merger II Corporation (Nasdaq: FMCI) (“Forum” or the “Company”) today announced that its stockholders approved an extension of the date by which it must consummate a business combination from September 30, 2020 to October 30, 2020 (the “Extension”). In connection with the Extension, none of the Company’s public shares were redeemed by stockholders.



As previously announced, Forum has scheduled a special meeting of its stockholders to approve its proposed business combination with Ittella International (“Tattooed Chef”) for Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 9:00 a.m., Eastern time. Forum expects to mail the definitive proxy statement relating to the business combination to its stockholders of record as of September 28, 2020, the record date established for voting on the proposed business combination. Forum encourages its stockholders of record to submit their vote in advance of the special meeting. The vote relating to the business combination is separate from the vote relating to the Extension. You are encouraged to submit your vote as soon as possible after receiving the new proxy material relating to the business combination meeting. Your vote is important no matter how many shares you own. If you hold your shares in an account at a brokerage firm, bank or other similar agent, you may vote prior to the meeting by using your voting control number and instructions provided by your brokerage firm, bank or other similar agent. If you are a stockholder of record, you may vote prior to the special meeting by signing, dating and mailing your proxy card in the return envelope provided with your proxy material. If you are a stockholder of record as of the record date and would like to attend and vote at the special meeting, you will need to follow the instructions applicable to them provided in the definitive proxy statement.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

The Company has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) a preliminary proxy statement in connection with its business combination and other matters and will mail a definitive proxy statement to its stockholders as of September 28, 2020, the record date established for voting on the proposed business combination. Forum’s stockholders and other interested persons are advised to read the preliminary proxy statement and any amendments thereto and, when available, the definitive proxy statement, in connection with Forum’s solicitation of proxies for its special meeting of stockholders to be held to approve, among other things, the proposed business combination, because these documents contain important information about Forum, Tattooed Chef and the proposed business combination. Forum’s stockholders may also obtain a copy of the preliminary proxy statement and the definitive proxy statement, once available, as well as other documents filed with the SEC by Forum, without charge, at the SEC’s website located at www.sec.gov or by directing a request to: Forum Merger II Corporation, 1615 South Congress Avenue, Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, the websites referenced in this press release is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release.

About Forum Merger II Corporation

Forum Merger II Corporation is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. For more information, please visit www.forummerger.com.

About Tattooed Chef and Ittella International

Tattooed Chef is a leading plant-based food company offering a broad portfolio of innovative plant-based food products that taste great and are sustainably sourced. Tattooed Chef’s signature products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of leading national retail food stores across the United States. Understanding consumer lifestyle and food trends, and a commitment to innovation, allows Tattooed Chef to continuously introduce new products. Tattooed Chef provides great-tasting, approachable, and innovative products not only to the growing group of consumers who seek to adopt a plant-based lifestyle, but to any of the “People Who Give a Crop”. For more information, please visit www.tattooedchef.com. Following completion of the proposed business combination, the combined Tattooed Chef and Forum will be renamed Tattooed Chef, Inc.

Story continues