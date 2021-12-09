FORTY PERCENT AGAINST RIGHTS Teams Up With Nike for 2 Blazer Lows

This holiday season, Japanese brand FORTY PERCENT AGAINST RIGHTS links up with The Swoosh on two colorways of the Nike SB Blazer Low. This marks the second collaborative silhouette from the pair, with designer Tetsu Nishiyama having created a truly unique Nike SB Dunk High which featured elements from the Air Jordan 5 and 6 back in 2019.

Nishiyama brings the same level of detail to the Nike SB Blazer, arriving in “Medium Grey” and tan colorways. Both models feature a suede base with contrasting overlays and a swatch of snakeskin on the lateral sides. Other design details include gold dubraes and mismatched tongue tags.

Both FORTY PERCENT AGAINST RIGHTS x Nike SB Blazer Low models are set to drop overseas via SNKRS on December 20. Stay tuned for a U.S. launch date.