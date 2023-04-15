Forty families a day threatened with no-fault evictions since Tories vowed to ban them

Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA

An estimated 40 families have been threatened with a “no-fault” eviction every day in England in the four years since ministers first promised to scrap them, analysis shows.

The Conservatives first promised to end the practice in 2019, but the government has yet to pass legislation despite repeated promises from ministers and former prime ministers.

Section 21 notices are allowed under the 1988 Housing Act and permit property owners to evict tenants without a reason.

Figures from Labour reveal more than 54,000 households were threatened with eviction from April 2019 – when the pledge was first made to end the practice – to December 2022. This is equivalent to 1,200 every month, with almost 17,000 no-fault evictions taking place over the same period.

Labour has vowed to strengthen renters’ rights, introducing a charter that will block evictions without a good reason and introduce a four-month notice period for landlords

The proposals, which include measures to allow private renters to have pets and roll out a national register of landlords, will be put to a vote in the Commons in the first 100 days of a Labour government.

Paula Barker, the shadow homelessness minister, said: “These shocking figures lay bare the Conservatives’ complete failure to tackle the scourge of homelessness. For years they have promised change but while they dither and delay, families across the country are being kicked out of their homes despite doing nothing wrong.

“Labour wants to see an immediate end to ‘no-fault’ evictions. In government we will abolish section 21, give new rights and protections to tenants, and build more affordable and council homes to return social housing to the second largest form of tenure.”

The government’s own figures show that threats of eviction using section 21 notices rose 69% over the previous 12 months – while instances of actual evictions more than doubled, rising 143%.

While Liz Truss endorsed the Conservatives’ promise to end no-fault evictions, Rishi Sunak’s plans to allow landlords to evict antisocial tenants within two weeks have been widely criticised amid fears vulnerable people could still be at risk of homelessness.

The housing charity Shelter has warned against opening up “new loopholes” that could be abused by landlords.

Its chief executive, Polly Neate, said: “Without clear guidance and safeguards in place, there is a real risk that the new antisocial behaviour grounds for eviction could be abused.”

The Renters’ Reform Coalition – made up of 20 organisations supporting and representing private renters including Shelter and fellow housing charity Crisis – said 96,660 households had been put at risk of homelessness since April 2019.

Labour’s proposals follow the Welsh government’s move to ensure all tenants get six months’ notice if they are forced to leave their property with a section 21 notice.

Scotland ended no-fault evictions in 2017 by abolishing fixed-term contracts and making it harder for landlords to evict tenants. In Northern Ireland, if a landlord wants to end a tenancy on a “no-fault” basis, the length of the notice depends on how long the tenant has lived there.

A government spokesperson said: “These statistics show the importance of our planned reforms to the private rented sector.

“Ensuring a fair deal for renters remains a priority for the government. We will deliver our commitment to abolish section 21 in this parliament – protecting 1.3 million families – and have provided £366m for local councils to help prevent evictions and provide temporary accommodation.”