Forty New Electric Vehicle Chargers Coming to Trois-Rivières

TROIS-RIVIÈRES, QC, July 22, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is building a low-emissions energy future to strengthen the economy, create good, middle-class jobs and support our natural resource sectors.

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, on behalf of the Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources, today announced $435,000 to install forty electric vehicle (EV) chargers in various locations in Trois-Rivières.

This investment includes $245,000 to Roulez Électrique to install 20 EV chargers for employees and light-duty vehicle users at several Trois-Rivières businesses. Roulez Électrique and Innovation et Développement économique Trois-Rivières have also invested in the Electric Avenue project. The total project cost is $567,000.

In addition, the Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières (UQTR) received $190,000 to install 20 EV chargers throughout the University's campus, providing employees, students and visitors with more options to charge and drive their vehicles where they live, work and learn. The UQTR is also contributing to this initiative, bringing the total project cost to $551,000.

Both projects are funded through Natural Resources Canada's Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program. All EV chargers will be available for public use by winter 2022.

Canada has invested over $1 billion to make EVs more affordable and charging infrastructure more accessible by establishing a coast-to-coast network of fast chargers and installing chargers in localized areas. The government also provides incentives of up to $5,000 to increase affordability for Canadian consumers to buy EVs and full tax write-offs for businesses purchasing them.

These investments support Canada's new mandatory target of 100-percent zero-emission light-duty vehicle sales by 2035. Driving down transportation emissions is critical to achieving Canada's ambitious climate change targets and requires a combination of investments and regulations to support Canadians and industry in this transition.

Story continues

The government supports green infrastructure projects that create good, middle-class jobs, advance Canada's low-carbon future and will get us to net-zero emissions by 2050.

Quotes

"We're making EVs more affordable and charging infrastructure readily available, putting Canadians in the driver's seat on the road to a net-zero future."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr.

Minister of Natural Resources

"As wildfires rage from Ontario to British Columbia, it is clear that we must act now to curb the climate crisis. By working with Roulez Électrique and the Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières to build new electric charging stations, we are giving people another reason to get a clean energy vehicle."

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne

Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"These projects, led by Roulez Électrique and Innovation et Développement économique Trois-Rivières as well as the Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières, support the efforts of the City of Trois-Rivières in the fight against climate change. Thanks to the Electric Avenue project, our city is promoting the transition to electric vehicles and thus reducing the carbon footprint of our organizations. By offering more electric vehicle chargers in our area, we are improving the accessibility of charging stations and offering travellers additional opportunities to discover Trois-Rivières."

Jean Lamarche

Mayor, Trois-Rivières

"With more than 25 charging stations grouped together in the heart of the magnificent downtown area of Trois-Rivières, the Roulez Électrique Station presents a unique model to the world and is a true incubator for the electrification of transportation. Electric Avenue is without a doubt the most beautiful charging site in Quebec because of its proximity to downtown Trois-Rivières, which is full of must-see tourist attractions. It is also a convenient stopping place for electric vehicle users visiting the station. I would like to thank my partners who are contributing to the collective effort for this project: Innovation et Développement économique Trois-Rivières, the City of Trois-Rivières, Natural Resources Canada, Idea Simplifico, Bectrol, Flo, ÉcoMobile 3R and Konnecta."

Sylvain Juteau

President and Founder, Roulez Électrique

"Carbon neutrality in transportation is an important milestone in our ability to achieve the greenhouse gas reduction targets that we have set for ourselves as a country. If UQTR, through its research, works to make the necessary energy transitions possible, now more than ever we will be contributing to the electrification of transportation in our academic community. We must all lead by example and do our part. Today marks a new step toward carbon neutrality on our Trois-Rivières campus."

Christian Blanchette.

Rector, Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières

Related Links

Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan)

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2021/22/c4262.html