Fortune Ranks Intetics Among America’s Most Innovative Companies 2023 for Delivering Exceptional Client Success

NAPLES, Fla., April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intetics, a leading global technology company, has been recognized by Fortune as one of the America’s Most Innovative Companies 2023.



America’s Most Innovative Companies 2023 took a holistic view of a businesses’ innovative activities and honored the 300 companies transforming industries from the inside out. According to Fortune, innovation can spark in many ways: R&D teams who invent new products, efficient processes that pad a company’s bottom line, and inspiring leaders who foster brainstorming and collaboration that lead to original creations. And innovation isn’t just a nice-to-have — nearly every company on this list posted revenue growth in the last three years.

Fortune partnered with market research and data company Statista to compile the ranking. The list is built on three pillars: product innovation, process innovation, and innovation culture.

Each category compiles a third of the overall score. Fortune & Statista conducted a survey between August 16, 2022 and December 23, 2022, and reached thousands of employees and experts, including management consultants, patent attorneys, recruiters, and HR experts.

Intetics entered the Top 46 global leaders in the Technology category alongside heavyweights such as Apple, Microsoft, LinkedIn, Twitter, Oracle, Cisco Systems, Intel, HP, eBay, Meta Platforms, and other major industry players.

110th position of the overall ranking

213th position in the Product rank

31st position in the Process rank

35th position in the Culture rank

“Our commitment to innovation is more than a business goal, it’s a passion that drives us to constantly push the limits of technology to create greater impact for our clients. The Fortune’s recognition motivates us to continue this journey of innovation and excellence.”

Boris Kontsevoi, Intetics CEO and President

With a laser focus on clients’ unique needs, Intetics strives to deliver cutting-edge and cost-effective IT solutions powered by AI, ML, AR/VR, Blockchain, geospatial tech, and other tech competencies. Whether it’s a complex enterprise software system or a streamlined mobile application, the team works closely with clients to develop customized solutions that meet their engineering & business goals.

More about how businesses can thrive by leveraging innovative tech and efficient dedicated development teams is available at https://intetics.com.

About Fortune

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

About Statista

Statista is an online platform specialized in market and consumer data, which offers statistics and reports, market insights, consumer insights and company insights in German, English, Spanish and French.

About Intetics

Intetics is a leading global technology company focused on the creation and operation of effective distributed technology teams aimed at turnkey software product development, digital transformation, quality assurance, and data processing.

Based on a proprietary business model of Remote In-Sourcing®, proprietary Predictive Software Engineering framework, advanced Quality Management Platform, measurable SLAs, and unparalleled methodology for talent recruitment and retention, Intetics enables IT rich, innovative organizations to capitalize on available global talent and Intetics’ in-depth engineering expertise.

At Intetics, our outcomes do not just meet clients’ expectations, they have been exceeding them for our 28+ years in business. Intetics is ISO 9001 (quality) and ISO 27001 (security) certified. The company’s innovation and growth achievements are reflected in winning prestigious Inc 5000, Software 500, CRN 100, Deloitte Technology Fast 50, GSA, Stevie People’s Choice, Clutch, ACQ5 and European IT Excellence awards, and inclusion into IAOP Best Global Outsourcing 100 list.

