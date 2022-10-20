Fortune and Great Place To Work US Name Cadence One of the World's Best Workplaces in 2022!

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2022 / Cadence Design Systems

Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work have honored Cadence, ranking it #19 on the 2022 World's Best Workplaces list.

Dr. Anirudh Devgan, president and CEO of Cadence, said, "It's an honor that Cadence is being recognized as a World's Best Workplace for the seventh year in a row. This award is a testament to our employees' commitment to excellence and our One Team culture. Over the past year, we have enhanced our positive impact on the global community by creating the Cadence Giving Foundation and aligning the company behind our aggressive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals. I want to thank every employee for their determination to accelerate innovation and exceed our customers' expectations, to support our communities and to celebrate diversity."

"For companies with a global workforce, achieving a consistent experience for every employee is exponentially more difficult-and impressive," says Michael Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work®. "Despite the many challenges facing global businesses in 2022, these companies have put the well-being of their people first. Their success is proof positive that when companies do right by their employees, no problem is too great to overcome."

In 2022, Cadence also ranked as a Great Place to Work in France, Germany, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Korea, Poland, Sweden, Taiwan and the United Kingdom, as well as in the United States, where the company was named one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For. Cadence also achieved regional recognitions as Best Workplace in Asia and a Best Workplace in Europe.

Cadence Design Systems, Thursday, October 20, 2022, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Cadence Design Systems on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Cadence Design Systems

Website: https://www.cadence.com/en_US/home/company/csr.html

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Cadence Design Systems





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/721336/Fortune-and-Great-Place-To-Work-US-Name-Cadence-One-of-the-Worlds-Best-Workplaces-in-2022



