Fortune 500 Home Furnishing Manufacturer Awards IZEA Annual Influencer Marketing Contract Expansion

The mid-six figure award represents the largest annual commitment IZEA has received since inception of the relationship. The program will be executed over the course of 2022.

The mid-six figure award represents the largest annual commitment IZEA has received since inception of the relationship. The program will be executed over the course of 2022.

Orlando, Florida, Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands, announced today that it was recently awarded an annual contract for influencer marketing services by a Fortune 500 Home Furnishing Manufacturer in December 2021. The mid-six figure award represents the largest annual commitment IZEA has received since inception of the relationship. The program will be executed over the course of 2022.



“Over the past two years we have seen a shift in the way that many of our customers prefer to engage us,” said Ted Murphy, Founder and CEO of IZEA. “Brands are committing more dollars to annual influencer marketing programs and entrusting IZEA to design, execute, and measure their end-to-end program. The mindset around influencer marketing is shifting from a campaign-based spot execution to a strategic perpetual spend, enabling us to become a trusted partner that can deliver compounding value for our clients over multiple years.”

“I believe team IZEA will see further benefit from this trend in the year ahead,” stated Murphy. “We continued to see strong pipeline development in Q4 of 2021, with many customers providing early indications of increased spend in 2022.”

IZEA plans to release Q4 bookings on Monday, January 10th. To work with IZEA as either an influencer or a marketer visit IZEA.com.

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”) is a marketing technology company providing software and professional services that enable brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today’s top social influencers and content creators. The company serves as a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry’s first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive measurable return on investment.

Story continues

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “hope,” “estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” "likely," "projects," “plans,” "pursue," "strategy" or "future," or the negative of these words or other words or expressions of similar meaning. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expectations concerning IZEA’s ability to increase revenue and bookings, growth or maintenance of customer relationships, and expectations concerning IZEA’s business strategy. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including, among others, the following: competitive conditions in the content and social sponsorship segment in which IZEA operates; failure to popularize one or more of the marketplace platforms of IZEA; our ability to establish effective disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; our ability to satisfy the requirements for continued listing of our common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market; changing economic conditions that are less favorable than expected; and other risks and uncertainties described in IZEA’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements made in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and IZEA assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

Press Contact

Martin Smith

IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

Phone: 407-674-6911

Email: ir@izea.com





Attachment



