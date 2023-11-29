Fortune 500 company eyes Gaston County for expansion at Gateway85 industrial park

A Fortune 500 Company is considering Gaston County for a new facility which could bring more than 100 jobs to the Charlotte region.

The investment, known as “Project Seattle” is expected to cost $21 million. County commissioners approved an incentive grant in October after the request was presented by the economic development commission.

Funds from the company would be used to buy machinery and equipment in a 350,000-square-foot facility at Gateway85, an industrial park near Interstate 85 with more than 300 acres. The resolution did not state how much the county is providing for the incentive.

County officials did not disclose the name of the company or the amount of taxpayer incentives they were willing to deliver.

The economic development commission did not respond to a Charlotte Observer question about the size of the incentive.

Gaston County established an incentive grant program in the 1990s to attract new companies and help existing businesses expand. If a company meet guidelines, they will be eligible for an investment grant for five to 10 years, which may include a percentage of payments for property taxes.

Competition for Gaston County project

Alisha Summey, assistant director of the Gaston County Economic Development Commission, said the company provides warehouse logistics and distribution services. While presenting to county commissioners, Summey said the company is considering three other states for Project Seattle.

Newell Brands signed a lease at Gateway 85 Business Park in Gaston County. A Fortune 500 company is considering operating a facility at the business park.

The company is expected to pay $25 per hour, which is higher than Gaston County’s average of $22, according to Summey.

The facility’s location covers parts of both Gastonia and Lowell, where approval for the incentive grant resolution was also required by officials.

If the company chooses to come to Gaston County, that expansion will be completed by Dec. 31, 2024, according to economic development officials. The project would be near Amazon, the U.S. Postal Service and Newell Brands, owner of Rubbermaid, Sunbeam and Mr. Coffee.