Fortum objects to 'unlawful' seizure of Russian assets

HELSINKI (Reuters) -Finland's Fortum on Friday said it had formally notified the Kremlin that it strongly objects to Russia's seizure of the company's subsidiary in the country, calling it "unlawful".

"With its actions, the Russian Federation has caused the dismissal of PAO Fortum's CEO and deprived Fortum of its shareholder rights," the company said, adding it was preparing to take legal action.

Russia's president Vladimir Putin on April 25 signed a decree establishing temporary control of Fortum's Russian assets, which the utility had openly tried to sell since Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year.

(Reporting by Essi Lehto, editing by Terje Solsvik)