New Fortress to start operations of second, third Fast LNG units in 2025

Aug 8 (Reuters) - New Fortress Energy Inc said on Tuesday the second and third production units of its Fast LNG (liquefied natural gas) were under construction and it expects operations to begin in the first quarter of 2025.

The company signed a non-binding letter of intent with Mexican power company Comisión Federal de Electricidad (CFE) in May to explore installing Units 2 and 3 onshore at an underutilized LNG import terminal at Altamira in Mexico.

New Fortress Energy added that it aims to starts operations of the first production unit in the current quarter.

Each Fast LNG unit can turn about 0.18 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas into 1.4 million tonnes per annum of LNG. (Reporting by Arunima Kumar and Mrnalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)