Fortnum & Mason plots major US expansion as demand for British tea and jam grows

Fortnum & Mason is planning to expand in the US amid growing demand for British classics such as tea and jam.

Tom Athron, chief executive at Fortnum & Mason, said the upmarket grocer would open a warehouse in the US so it could begin selling its products directly to Americans.

Mr Athron told The Telegraph: “About a third of the overseas customers into Piccadilly are from the US. What we want to do in much the same way as we’ve done in the EU is put some of our own stock on the ground.”

Californian retailer Williams Sonoma, which owns chains including West Elm and Pottery Barn, currently imports some Fortnum & Mason products to sell in its shops but plans to open a warehouse would allow the British retailer to sell products directly to Americans for the first time.

Demand is strongest in California and New York “and then some of the major cities – Houston in Texas is big, Chicago is big and Miami,” Mr Athron said.

American shoppers are particularly fond of British staples such as tea and jams, Mr Athron said. Fortnum & Mason holds a royal warrant to supply the King with tea as well as groceries.

Mr Athron said: “We want to make sure that they have access to products at home but send them signposts so when they come to the UK, they think: ‘Oh, I must go and get the full Fortnum’s Piccadilly experience’.”

He suggested Fortnum & Mason could even open shops in the US in the future, saying: “I always remain open to it.”

It comes as the King’s grocer this week restarted deliveries to the EU for the first time since they were curtailed by post-Brexit red tape. Fortnum & Mason has opened a new warehouse in Belgium and launched a dedicated EU website.

Mr Athron, a former chief financial officer of Waitrose, took on the role of chief executive in 2020 during the throes of the pandemic and kicked off a five-year plan designed to make the business more appealing to a broader range of shoppers.

This included a major revamp of the third floor of its Piccadilly shop, turning it into a “creative hub” for food and drink with an in-house kitchen, gin distillery and new kitchenware shop.

As well as restarting deliveries in the EU and expanding into the US, the retailer earlier this year opened a new shop in Hong Kong International Airport and plans to open another branch in Dubai International Airport over the coming months.

