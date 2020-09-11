Fortnite's latest update will allow players to use Tony Stark’s Repulsor Gauntlets and more Iron Man weapons

Fortnite has received its version 14.10 update for Nexus War today and there is a lot to anticipate. The most exciting feature is probably the inclusion of Marvel superhero Iron Man and his Stark Industries into the latest version of the game.

Fortnite says that the "famous facility" is going to emerge from the "Rift between worlds onto the Island". Of the other newly added features, gamers can expect "more super powers, a hazardous new weapon, and a special mode to show [their] might".

Please note that the patch size will be larger than normal on PC.

Players will be able to explore the area of Stark Industries to conduct loot and meet other superheroes or villains. Now you will be able to fire energy blasts and boost into the sky quite like Iron Man using Tony Stark's Repulsor Gauntlets. But it is not only the "Genius. Billionaire. Philanthropist" who is getting new updates. Marvel's Thor will be seen being able to use the Mjolnir Strike that summons a blow to a gamer's targeted location.

The minions of Galactus will be roaming on the island and you can actually use them as weapons. These Gatherer Drones "deactivate and turn into their weapon form" upon defeat. But make sure to tread carefully as these are "highly unstable" and are likely to blow up if not picked up quickly. A new mode called the Marvel Knockout has been introduced though makers say it is yet to drop. Designed in the form of the usual knockout games, this will allow players to join teams and win fights against other sides.

In August, Epic Games had launched the much-anticipated Chapter 2 Season 4 of Fortnite that featured fan favourite superheroes like Iron Man, Thor, Groot, She-Hulk and Wolverine. Mystique and Doctor Doom are also going to star. The mighty planet-eating Galactus is the supervillain for this Marvel-themed season.

