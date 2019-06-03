Fortnite World Cup cheaters XXiF and Ronaldo qualify for Duos

There's some drama brewing in the competitive Fortnite community after the duo XXiF and Ronaldo qualified for the World Cup on Sunday.

The pair finished with 91 points on Sunday, placing third, which earned them $6,500 in rewards money and a trip to New York for the World Cup. Typically gamers would happy for them, but there's a lot of outrage about them qualifying because they were suspended just a few weeks earlier for cheating during the event.

Allegations against the duo started in late April after videos showed them getting easy eliminations. The eliminations were a result of friends dropping in the same location, or as Epic Games put it, "colluding."

XXiF denied the allegations quickly saying in part, "I’m innocent and will leave it up to Epic Games to review the situation." Epic Games did review the footage, and decided a two week suspension was appropriate, coming to the conclusion XXiF was "colluding" with friends.

Here's Epic Games' statement from May 3:

Based on an internal investigation, we have concluded that a group of players attempted to undermine the Week 3 Fortnite World Cup Online Open competition on April 28 by colluding across several matches.



All players involved will receive a 14 day competitive ban and will be ineligible for any Week 3 prizes. This group also included a player whose score would have qualified them for the Fortnite World Cup finals in New York. Consequently, in addition to the competitive ban and loss of prizing, this player will also forfeit their Fortnite World Cup Finals qualification spot. As a result, the qualification spot will be granted to the next highest ranking player on the Week 3 Finals leaderboard for the NA-E region who has yet to qualify for Solos.





Considering this are $30 million in prizes at the World Cup, you can understand why other gamers don't want cheaters making it to the Finals.

After the duo qualified Sunday, several other top streamers let their thoughts known on social media.

Lets go XXIF! Good stuff Epic games! Love a good redemption story! Remember kids, if you break the law or cheat just wait two weeks and you’ll get $50,000! — Nate Hill (@NateHillTV) June 2, 2019

Whether or not Xxif and Ronaldo cheated again, i still really hate how they are still even able to play in these, honestly think they should've just given one chance. Imagine they go to NY and win, people would be pissed — NRG benjyfishy (@benjyfishy) June 3, 2019

A cheater qualifying for a $30,000,000 tournament is a kick in the junk to the integrity of the Fortnite competitive community. Love or hate the game, this should be unanimously agreed upon. — DrLupo (@DrLupo) June 2, 2019

Real talk... if you were caught cheating, MINIMUM punishment in my opinion is that season... or in this case, the 2019 World Cup...



Anything less than that isn’t even a punishment imo...



— timthetatman (@timthetatman) June 3, 2019

Fair play to XXiF and Ronaldo, I think they deserve a spot in WC regardless of what they did before. CONGRATS!!! — Vivid (@VividFN) June 2, 2019

NOT!

You just let cheater into your biggest tournament. Can't wait for you to explain their story line to a young audience. Should BE REAL INTERESTING

— Vivid (@VividFN) June 2, 2019

As for XXiF, he's ignoring all of the criticism and getting prepped for New York.

Yall are reaching. See ya in NYC — XXiF (@XXiFtv) June 3, 2019

There are two weeks left of both Solos and Duos qualifications for the 2019 Fortnite World Cup.