When is Fortnite Winterfest 2022? How to grab the free items in the Xmas event

The Winterfest began on December 13 (Fortnite)

Fortnite Winterfest 2022 is here to bring seasonal items and escapades to the battle royale game. Hot on the heels of Fortnite’s epic Chapter 4 expansion, the new event offers players an advent calendar of goodies that are available for a limited time. During the event, you can grab new outfits, special equipment and explore a bunch of Winterfest Wonderland islands.

Here’s how to get your hands on all the festive treats.

When is Fortnite Winterfest 2022?

Fortnite Winterfest 2022 runs from 2pm on December 13 to 2pm on January 23.

Don’t worry if you’re late to the festivities as you have until the end date to open all your gifts.

What is Fortnite Winterfest?

Fortnite Winterfest is Fortnite’s annual Christmas celebration that offers a mix of free items and special quests.

As part of the event, the game is fittingly blanketed in snow and Christmas trinkets, while Fortnite’s Sgt Winter (who looks like Santa Claus in a military outfit) is on hand to dish out gifts.

The two free Winterfest outfits are dubbed Arctic Adeline Outfit and Sled Ready Guff (Fortnite)

Fortnite originally held a similar event dubbed 14 days of Fortnite in 2018, followed by the Winterfest of 2019. There was no event in 2020 but the Winterfest returned in 2021.

This year’s festival was released as part of the game’s latest update (v23.10), which also includes dirt bikes and the semi-automatic Ex-Caliber Rifle.

Fortnite Winterfest 2022 items: All the freebies available

This year’s Winterfest includes 14 presents that amount to 17 free in-game items that are available in the Winterfest Lodge (aka the Cozy Lodge). You can access the lodge through the snowflake tab in the game’s lobby.

The freebies include two Outfits, two Gliders, two Wraps, three Lobby Tracks, three Sprays, plus a Back Bling, Pickaxe, Contrail, Emote and Emoticon. As for the outfits, they include the Arctic Adeline Outfit (a cropped hoddie and jogging bottoms in the style of a Christmas jumper) and the Sled Ready Guff Outfit (pictured above). You can also splurge on seasonal outfits in the Item Shop, including Winterfest 2022 VIPs Snowdancer and Cozy Knit Jonesy.

Don’t fret if you miss a day as all the items will be available to open until the end of the event.

The reactive Chill-la-la-Llama Back Bling sneezes every time you get an elimination or open a chest (Fortnite)

Along with the Winterfest items, Fortnite is also offering a bunch of extra gifts to players who log in and play socially during the event.

Everyone who logs in to Fortnite from the Epic Games Launcher during Winterfest can get the new Guff Gringle Outfit free. All Fortnite Crewe members will get the reactive Chill-la-la-Llama Back Bling, which sneezes each time you get an elimination or open a Chest.

Finally, playing with five friends from your friends list in any game modes will grant you the Curling Iron Emote. You can also grab some extra XP by completing weekly quests.