Fortnite Trios Cash Cup tournament: Time, date, prize pool and more

Epic Games first teased a Trios Tournament on June 20th, but didn't offer many details aside from the start date. But now that we're a few days out from the event, we know a lot more about the contest, including its official name: the Trios Cash Cup.

Technically anyone is allowed to enter, just like the Fortnite World Cup qualifiers, but you need to reach a certain threshold in Arena Mode first. Thankfully Epic Games released Arena Trios on Wednesday to provide interested players a few days of practice before the event starts.

This is the first Trios event for Epic Games, so it'll be interesting to see how everything plays out. We have everything you need to know about the event below.

When is the Fortnite Trios Cash Cup tournament?

Date

Semifinals : Saturday, June 13

Finals: Sunday, June 14

Time

NA East : 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET

NA West : 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. PT

Europe : 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. GMT

Brazil : 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. BRT

OCE : 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. AET

Asia: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. JST

How to qualify, scoring system for Trios tournament

Qualifying

In order to qualify to play in the semifinals you must reach the Champions League in Arena Mode, which means you need 300 Hype points. The top 1,000 teams from each region in the semifinals will be able to compete in the finals on Sunday.

Scoring system

Placement points

Victory Royale: 12 points

Top 2: 9 points

Top 4: 6 points

Top 8: 3 points

Eliminations: 1 point each

Fortnite Trios tournament prize pool

Epic Games has a $1 million global prize pool for the event. The top teams from each region will win the prize money, although the exact breakdown has not been released yet. A leak for the prize pool in Europe suggests first place wins $15,000 with second place earning $12,900 and third earning $10,200.

The leaked prize money for Europe even goes into the top 275, where users earn $600.

The prize pool is expected to vary by region, so don't expect those numbers to be the same for North American competitors.

Teams playing in Trios Cash Cup

As we mentioned earlier, the tournament is open to anyone with 300+ Hype points who wants to compete in the Semi-finals. But if you're interested in watching some of the top teams, Fortnite Intel has been keeping an eye on some of the big names who have confirmed their involvement in the tournament. Ninja has stated he will not be playing, but there are plenty of other top competitors who will be.

Some of those teams include:

Tfue, Cloak, 72hrs

Bizzle, Zayt, Saf

NickMercs, Nio Rooch, SypherPK

Mongraal, BenjyFishy, MrSavageM

Stompy, Tschinken, Aqua

Aspect, Bugha, Animal

Dubs, Megga, Clix

Chap, Cizlucky, Brush

Ceice, Elevate, Riversan

Khuna, Jarvis, Issa

Expect many others to join in the action as the tournament nears.