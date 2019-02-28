Is 'Fortnite' stealing respawn beacons from 'Apex Legends' with mysterious vans?

Earlier today, "Fortnite" launched Season 8. In addition to several new intended features, there appears to be an unintended bug involving vans hinting at a new addition.

Users have noticed these vans showing up in replay mode and not in actual gameplay. The vans have a blue glowing skin on top, and a screen on the side. Another angle shows the back, which has some interesting features. From Reddit user squatingdog:

At first I walked right past these trucks found in every named location thinking nothing about them. But upon further investigation I think this could be a place where you could respawn your fallen comrades. Look at the back. It is the same respawner device that takes you out and in the game. And it would seem by the monitor that if you apply a card in the back you might be able to respawn your ally on the top of the vehicle?!

Epic Games hasn't released a statement on what these vans mean, but they certainly look like respawn beacons, which were introduced in "Apex Legends," which released earlier this month.

"Apex Legends" has exploded in popularity since its release, and is a similar battle royale game like "Fortnite." One of the key differences in the game, though, is the respawn beacon, which allows users who have been eliminated to actually re-enter the game.

Just like in "Fortnite," if your health is down to zero, you will be knocked as long as you have a teammate alive. If you're not revived before you bleed out, or the enemy takes you out, you'll be eliminated. But in "Apex," you still have a chance to get back in the game if your teammate picks up your banner (which lasts for 90 seconds before it expires).

Your teammate can then carry your banner to a nearby respawn beacon and you'll be placed back in the game with 100 health.

If Fortnite really did this I'm going to scream lmaoo



(Essentially, people are making speculations that the Van on the left is a way to respawn players, just like a Respawn beacon in Apex Legends. The Van is a bug and has been showing up in random locations in Replay Mode) pic.twitter.com/kJn4Xvwwfm



— Fortnite: Battle Royale Leaks (@FNBRLeaks) February 28, 2019

Reddit user Smithstirini brought the topic up saying they'd been seeing the vans show up in replay mode, and other users also noticed these show up.

Not only do the vans look like respawn beacons, but Epic Games recently said they were considering putting this tactic into the game. During a Reddit AMA on Feb. 23, a user asked, "Will respawning enter the game?" Here was Epic's response:

"We’ve been considering this mechanic for a while and have been exploring it. Want to make sure we give it the time it needs and fully understand its impact on the game as a whole. Look for further updates during Season 8."

So while Epic hasn't commented directly on what the vans are, putting two and two together makes sense that these vans will have a respawn feature very similar to what "Apex" introduced.