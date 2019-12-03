Which Fortnite squads are playing in each Heat of the FNCS Finals?

Competitive Fortnite will have its first big event in a while as the Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS) returns this weekend.

The FNCS starts Friday (Dec. 6), and for this post we'll be focusing solely on the North America East region. The first Heat for NA East begins at 7 p.m. ET Friday night and lasts until 10 p.m.. The Heat will feature 25 squads of four, which comes out to an even 100 overall competitors for each match. The same format follows for Heat 2, 3 and 4 (all played on Saturday) as there are 100 total squads hoping to advance to Sunday's Grand Finals.

Below, we've broken down each Heat for NAE and included the competitors involved. Thanks to Fortnite Tracker for this information. If you're curious about the other regions, including NA West, Europe, Brazil, Asia, Oceania and Middle East, visit Fortnite Tracker as they have every region included.

You can view the squad breakdowns for NA East below.

FNCS Squads: North America East

Heat 1

Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 Player 4 Fatchツ NicFN ʬ BfoQc EmpereurQc triniі wDean. pure wunder KBKPlays A1 Eeasu Asуlum zJon_ Snaqueㅤ aka Sully Вeanz Sаvtona Clutch19x Nate Hill Ninja FaZe Funk Reverse2k TSM_Zexrow Vanguard Calc TSM_Vincenzo1x TSM.MackWood Vanguard Phung Vanguard iKerry noireǃ Shmecked -w- WS JackizGodly 917 nоunzy WS Turkey Lips fraаnky Grоve. gamblë Trevvii Pourings xhae serg . orbed. DoctorFootball LZR Hornet Dеfy tickrss Jaсob. boba tea joi Nobleǃ CODE POTFAST boba tea vantam Khuuǃ Envydǃ Cherrydǃ Joeǃ TabzG Tеkk Cadrent Janikǃ Τezza roqz S2 frat Gandhi dabdabdab Hitta. nаttу ceyа glоwing Iciev ykеll jayth is vibing Shhneider Envy Whitehat EvadeTendy Liquid Threats mirevz361 MRKN Scylix nvrepiс Nobu Lupien TS ConjurZ Grenades FunkySavage Apex Faded VNSH Oscat Slow Old Doc HoodieDC Entripy Purеst connеrs trippіе JFree donksㅤ Hajie. Ace1xx TS Problem YT.Zimeo vulry 2.0 TFC lom TFC DPChew sleezy 2.0 yuldy g Trick.exe Connfident 夢 baydog Tempo CizLucky Liquid 72HRS LiquidChap Liquid Vivid Ghost THWIᖴO SEN Bughа RS clarityG Liquid ЅТREТСН Master Ψ wizebtw 無 慈 悲 300lb XnB A1 Ajerss A1 FIJEX A1 Cid A1 SIMPLE Аircool OT. Thresh Reeloads SоaR JT Tovgh camр Cilo. A WILD ZOOF pgod - Fluva 7eo . Rampage 乱闹 yoAJ. Dоms TechMatter_TTV Millatime. BBG Nittle. Mikeу. BBG Posick BBG Smqcked FaZe Bini FaZe Diggy nanоlite Shaedess -w- 100T Ceice Liquid Riversan 100T Hydra 100T Elevate Slow Old Doc HoodieDC Entripy Purеst SILQY 饿了 MioJaay Tubbey. Loadist. T1 Sofa pb n jammyz brеcht Tristan Hipp KnіghtFN BH Perplexii HazThaGreat 77 Predator Mаrs. krummp. fades AttackZz. poonageǃ chvseǃ oddǃ sammyǃ flоwѕ ЅYCО NIZZҮ Shаz TSM_Comadon NRG Zayt SEN HighSky Ghost Saf -α- iDeaLPlay_ Hеkki Kydra. Frеy. A1 GHOUL nоshㅤ chaоtic pαper Criz was taken HERO JLove Nedakズ iampandush BBG Hofner BBG Diddy BBG dankline 2EzY Degеn LordNM Userz. Zeiy. VNSH Claw VNSH Strodles RIZE Jumpen Agro ℓzя кяεσ SEN Zyfа TSM Cloud -α- KeysFN Тhatoneguy Twitter H4NSSEN Lanson. Flextღ E11 Grazca BBG Clank BBG Ajay E11 daxor.

Heat 2

Heat 3

