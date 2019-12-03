Which Fortnite squads are playing in each Heat of the FNCS Finals?
Competitive Fortnite will have its first big event in a while as the Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS) returns this weekend.
The FNCS starts Friday (Dec. 6), and for this post we'll be focusing solely on the North America East region. The first Heat for NA East begins at 7 p.m. ET Friday night and lasts until 10 p.m.. The Heat will feature 25 squads of four, which comes out to an even 100 overall competitors for each match. The same format follows for Heat 2, 3 and 4 (all played on Saturday) as there are 100 total squads hoping to advance to Sunday's Grand Finals.
Below, we've broken down each Heat for NAE and included the competitors involved. Thanks to Fortnite Tracker for this information. If you're curious about the other regions, including NA West, Europe, Brazil, Asia, Oceania and Middle East, visit Fortnite Tracker as they have every region included.
You can view the squad breakdowns for NA East below.
FNCS Squads: North America East
Heat 1
Player 1
Player 2
Player 3
Player 4
Fatchツ
NicFN ʬ
BfoQc
EmpereurQc
triniі
wDean.
pure wunder
KBKPlays
A1 Eeasu
Asуlum
zJon_
Snaqueㅤ
aka Sully
Вeanz
Sаvtona
Clutch19x
Nate Hill
Ninja
FaZe Funk
Reverse2k
TSM_Zexrow
Vanguard Calc
TSM_Vincenzo1x
TSM.MackWood
Vanguard Phung
Vanguard iKerry
noireǃ
Shmecked -w-
WS JackizGodly
917 nоunzy
WS Turkey Lips
fraаnky
Grоve.
gamblë
Trevvii
Pourings
xhae
serg .
orbed.
DoctorFootball
LZR Hornet
Dеfy
tickrss
Jaсob.
boba tea joi
Nobleǃ
CODE POTFAST
boba tea vantam
Khuuǃ
Envydǃ
Cherrydǃ
Joeǃ
TabzG
Tеkk
Cadrent
Janikǃ
Τezza
roqz
S2 frat
Gandhi dabdabdab
Hitta.
nаttу
ceyа
glоwing
Iciev
ykеll
jayth is vibing
Shhneider
Envy Whitehat
EvadeTendy
Liquid Threats
mirevz361
MRKN Scylix
nvrepiс
Nobu Lupien
TS ConjurZ
Grenades
FunkySavage
Apex Faded
VNSH Oscat
Slow Old Doc
HoodieDC
Entripy
Purеst
connеrs
trippіе
JFree
donksㅤ
Hajie.
Ace1xx
TS Problem
YT.Zimeo
vulry 2.0
TFC lom
TFC DPChew
sleezy 2.0
yuldy g
Trick.exe
Connfident
夢 baydog
Tempo CizLucky
Liquid 72HRS
LiquidChap
Liquid Vivid
Ghost THWIᖴO
SEN Bughа
RS clarityG
Liquid ЅТREТСН
Master Ψ
wizebtw
無 慈 悲
300lb XnB
A1 Ajerss
A1 FIJEX
A1 Cid
A1 SIMPLE
Аircool
OT. Thresh
Reeloads
SоaR JT
Tovgh
camр
Cilo.
A WILD ZOOF
pgod -
Fluva
7eo .
Rampage 乱闹
yoAJ.
Dоms
TechMatter_TTV
Millatime.
BBG Nittle.
Mikeу.
BBG Posick
BBG Smqcked
FaZe Bini
FaZe Diggy
nanоlite
Shaedess -w-
100T Ceice
Liquid Riversan
100T Hydra
100T Elevate
Slow Old Doc
HoodieDC
Entripy
Purеst
SILQY 饿了
MioJaay
Tubbey.
Loadist.
T1 Sofa
pb n jammyz
brеcht
Tristan Hipp
KnіghtFN
BH Perplexii
HazThaGreat
77 Predator
Mаrs.
krummp.
fades
AttackZz.
poonageǃ
chvseǃ
oddǃ
sammyǃ
flоwѕ
ЅYCО
NIZZҮ
Shаz
TSM_Comadon
NRG Zayt
SEN HighSky
Ghost Saf -α-
iDeaLPlay_
Hеkki
Kydra.
Frеy.
A1 GHOUL
nоshㅤ
chaоtic
pαper
Criz was taken
HERO JLove
Nedakズ
iampandush
BBG Hofner
BBG Diddy
BBG dankline
2EzY
Degеn
LordNM
Userz.
Zeiy.
VNSH Claw
VNSH Strodles
RIZE Jumpen
Agro
ℓzя кяεσ
SEN Zyfа
TSM Cloud -α-
KeysFN
Тhatoneguy
Twitter H4NSSEN
Lanson.
Flextღ
E11 Grazca
BBG Clank
BBG Ajay
E11 daxor.
Heat 2
Player 1
Player 2
Player 3
Player 4
Liquid POACH
Co1azo
wyggs
Ghost Snood
FaZe Megga.
Ghost Bizzle
Rogue Eclipsae
FaZe Dubs -α-
grandmateets
Deezǃ
twitch npen
LG Hogman
vви Toast
wirox ʬ
wCarey ʬ
BlyDe ʬ
Crunchy .
cakiepoo on ttv
marcsfn on ttv
τill .
Sеird
Τurista
whos Teo
Rose Josegxbo
NC Doh
Sеvеre
rubi rose simp
wyntеru
gіlly
Anthony -b-
north.co
Baldy死
UnknownxArmy1x
Vanguard KEZ
Stable Ronaldo
Avery ψ
Heat 3
Player 1
Player 2
Player 3
Player 4
Heat 4
Player 1
Player 2
Player 3
Player 4
Snazǃ
BBG Cobolt
Stable Invalid
WiLD勝
lyejax
AdonisFN
Spud Lite
Saiyan Trunkѕ
Khanada TOXIC
clkzy
LQD FBR
Tfue
Freaktwinky
LEEΚ
Μarκ.
prestivent 89
Secret Fuzzy
RS ronaldo.
RS XXiF
bhegs.com
100T Klass
Ghoul死
Cowboy Boomer
Marzz_Ow
tendons
Nolanlul
Leaffr
Ｓicko
Clix is santa
blakeps.
LZR Crimz
MSF Spades -w-
Poolside -_-ㅤ
Felix -_-
Timburr -_-
Yoipi
kyuubi wkey
smugy.
hake .
dzmu.
Tcrom.
TrаpKilled
qteа
Bаsh
tBаrnes
Cheexy.
АndyB
ExceedOG
Đogo
Blastа
Ｍojo
LG Neferux
LuckyLukieLuke
mаtthew.
F1uxcious
Dаric
TF Cole
LZR Legedien
UNMC Flossen
Armond.
roatdw
E11 BlooTea
TeKae.
RogueShark_
Saiyan Tenzin
Festivalxd
Saiyan tfti
Saiyan Scar
Baltic
Flαm.
ChiefAJ
cbkflame
zzzum
hаρρеd
hoaх
MRKN Starzy
Jаmper
voil .
lilteejαy
VYХ.
dyslecix.
Triggき
WordBro
Exultき
OwlFN
zlеm
A1 Cryp
OT Reckz
Htag
potgxd
n3moxd笨蛋
Mercyfps.
TS Osp
Outcast Furious
Jerids
Vexzcy