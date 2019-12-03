Which Fortnite squads are playing in each Heat of the FNCS Finals?

Competitive Fortnite will have its first big event in a while as the Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS) returns this weekend.

The FNCS starts Friday (Dec. 6), and for this post we'll be focusing solely on the North America East region. The first Heat for NA East begins at 7 p.m. ET Friday night and lasts until 10 p.m.. The Heat will feature 25 squads of four, which comes out to an even 100 overall competitors for each match. The same format follows for Heat 2, 3 and 4 (all played on Saturday) as there are 100 total squads hoping to advance to Sunday's Grand Finals.

Below, we've broken down each Heat for NAE and included the competitors involved. Thanks to Fortnite Tracker for this information. If you're curious about the other regions, including NA West, Europe, Brazil, Asia, Oceania and Middle East, visit Fortnite Tracker as they have every region included.

You can view the squad breakdowns for NA East below.

FNCS Squads: North America East

Heat 1

Player 1

Player 2

Player 3

Player 4

Fatchツ

NicFN ʬ

BfoQc

EmpereurQc

triniі

wDean.

pure wunder

KBKPlays

A1 Eeasu

Asуlum

zJon_

Snaqueㅤ

aka Sully

Вeanz

Sаvtona

Clutch19x

Nate Hill

Ninja

FaZe Funk

Reverse2k

TSM_Zexrow

Vanguard Calc

TSM_Vincenzo1x

TSM.MackWood

Vanguard Phung

Vanguard iKerry

noireǃ

Shmecked -w-

WS JackizGodly

917 nоunzy

WS Turkey Lips

fraаnky

Grоve.

gamblë

Trevvii

Pourings

xhae

serg .

orbed.

DoctorFootball

LZR Hornet

Dеfy

tickrss

Jaсob.

boba tea joi

Nobleǃ

CODE POTFAST

boba tea vantam

Khuuǃ

Envydǃ

Cherrydǃ

Joeǃ

TabzG

Tеkk

Cadrent

Janikǃ

Τezza

roqz

S2 frat

Gandhi dabdabdab

Hitta.

nаttу

ceyа

glоwing

Iciev

ykеll

jayth is vibing

Shhneider

Envy Whitehat

EvadeTendy

Liquid Threats

mirevz361

MRKN Scylix

nvrepiс

Nobu Lupien

TS ConjurZ

Grenades

FunkySavage

Apex Faded

VNSH Oscat

Slow Old Doc

HoodieDC

Entripy

Purеst

connеrs

trippіе

JFree

donksㅤ

Hajie.

Ace1xx

TS Problem

YT.Zimeo

vulry 2.0

TFC lom

TFC DPChew

sleezy 2.0

yuldy g

Trick.exe

Connfident

夢 baydog

Tempo CizLucky

Liquid 72HRS

LiquidChap

Liquid Vivid

Ghost THWIᖴO

SEN Bughа

RS clarityG

Liquid ЅТREТСН

Master Ψ

wizebtw

無 慈 悲

300lb XnB

A1 Ajerss

A1 FIJEX

A1 Cid

A1 SIMPLE

Аircool

OT. Thresh

Reeloads

SоaR JT

Tovgh

camр

Cilo.

A WILD ZOOF

pgod -

Fluva

7eo .

Rampage 乱闹

yoAJ.

Dоms

TechMatter_TTV

Millatime.

BBG Nittle.

Mikeу.

BBG Posick

BBG Smqcked

FaZe Bini

FaZe Diggy

nanоlite

Shaedess -w-

100T Ceice

Liquid Riversan

100T Hydra

100T Elevate

Slow Old Doc

HoodieDC

Entripy

Purеst

SILQY 饿了

MioJaay

Tubbey.

Loadist.

T1 Sofa

pb n jammyz

brеcht

Tristan Hipp

KnіghtFN

BH Perplexii

HazThaGreat

77 Predator

Mаrs.

krummp.

fades

AttackZz.

poonageǃ

chvseǃ

oddǃ

sammyǃ

flоwѕ

ЅYCО

NIZZҮ

Shаz

TSM_Comadon

NRG Zayt

SEN HighSky

Ghost Saf -α-

iDeaLPlay_

Hеkki

Kydra.

Frеy.

A1 GHOUL

nоshㅤ

chaоtic

pαper

Criz was taken

HERO JLove

Nedakズ

iampandush

BBG Hofner

BBG Diddy

BBG dankline

2EzY

Degеn

LordNM

Userz.

Zeiy.

VNSH Claw

VNSH Strodles

RIZE Jumpen

Agro

ℓzя кяεσ

SEN Zyfа

TSM Cloud -α-

KeysFN

Тhatoneguy

Twitter H4NSSEN

Lanson.

Flextღ

E11 Grazca

BBG Clank

BBG Ajay

E11 daxor.

Heat 2

Player 1

Player 2

Player 3

Player 4

Liquid POACH

Co1azo

wyggs

Ghost Snood

FaZe Megga.

Ghost Bizzle

Rogue Eclipsae

FaZe Dubs -α-

grandmateets

Deezǃ

twitch npen

LG Hogman

vви Toast

wirox ʬ

wCarey ʬ

BlyDe ʬ

Crunchy .

cakiepoo on ttv

marcsfn on ttv

τill .

Sеird

Τurista

whos Teo

Rose Josegxbo

NC Doh

Sеvеre

rubi rose simp

wyntеru

gіlly

Anthony -b-

north.co

Baldy死

UnknownxArmy1x

Vanguard KEZ

Stable Ronaldo

Avery ψ

Heat 3

Player 1

Player 2

Player 3

Player 4

Heat 4

Player 1

Player 2

Player 3

Player 4

Snazǃ

BBG Cobolt

Stable Invalid

WiLD勝

lyejax

AdonisFN

Spud Lite

Saiyan Trunkѕ

Khanada TOXIC

clkzy

LQD FBR

Tfue

Freaktwinky

LEEΚ

Μarκ.

prestivent 89

Secret Fuzzy

RS ronaldo.

RS XXiF

bhegs.com

100T Klass

Ghoul死

Cowboy Boomer

Marzz_Ow

tendons

Nolanlul

Leaffr

Ｓicko

Clix is santa

blakeps.

LZR Crimz

MSF Spades -w-

Poolside -_-ㅤ

Felix -_-

Timburr -_-

Yoipi

kyuubi wkey

smugy.

hake .

dzmu.

Tcrom.

TrаpKilled

qteа

Bаsh

tBаrnes

Cheexy.

АndyB

ExceedOG

Đogo

Blastа

Ｍojo

LG Neferux

LuckyLukieLuke

mаtthew.

F1uxcious

Dаric

TF Cole

LZR Legedien

UNMC Flossen

Armond.

roatdw

E11 BlooTea

TeKae.

RogueShark_

Saiyan Tenzin

Festivalxd

Saiyan tfti

Saiyan Scar

Baltic

Flαm.

ChiefAJ

cbkflame

zzzum

hаρρеd

hoaх

MRKN Starzy

Jаmper

voil .

lilteejαy

VYХ.

dyslecix.

Triggき

WordBro

Exultき

OwlFN

zlеm

A1 Cryp

OT Reckz

Htag

potgxd

n3moxd笨蛋

Mercyfps.

TS Osp

Outcast Furious

Jerids

Vexzcy

