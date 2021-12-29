‘Fortnite’ Shows Error Message Telling Users They “Don’t Have Permission To Play”

Epic Games confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that Fortnite is down due to an unknown issue.

The free-to-play battle royale game tweeted around 11 a.m. ET that it was "investigating login, matchmaking and other issues." At around 1 p.m. ET the company followed up, tweeting that the site is "currently unavailable and players are unable to log in while we investigate an issue."

By 3 p.m. ET the company said it was "continuing to work on a fix that will bring Fortnite back online," noting that it was investigating "stability issues."

We’re continuing to work on a fix that will bring Fortnite back online and appreciate everyone’s patience. Fortnite game servers are currently offline while we investigate a solution to stability issues, and we’ll provide another update as more info is available. pic.twitter.com/aRTnawTJgE — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) December 29, 2021

Journalist Andrew Webster tweeted out a photo of an error message seen by users trying to access the site: "You do not have permission o play Fortnite."

According to the game's status site, as of 6:30 p.m. ET, the website was operational but game services, login, parties, friends and messaging, voice chat, matchmaking, stats and leaderboards and the item shop were still experiencing a major outage.

In October, Facebook experienced its biggest global outage since 2008, taking Instagram and WhatsApp down with it.

In related news, Fortnite Chapter 3 leaks are already surfacing.