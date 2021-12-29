‘Fortnite’ Shows Error Message Telling Users They “Don’t Have Permission To Play”

Rosie Perper
·1 min read

Epic Games confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that Fortnite is down due to an unknown issue.

The free-to-play battle royale game tweeted around 11 a.m. ET that it was "investigating login, matchmaking and other issues." At around 1 p.m. ET the company followed up, tweeting that the site is "currently unavailable and players are unable to log in while we investigate an issue."

By 3 p.m. ET the company said it was "continuing to work on a fix that will bring Fortnite back online," noting that it was investigating "stability issues."

Journalist Andrew Webster tweeted out a photo of an error message seen by users trying to access the site: "You do not have permission o play Fortnite."

According to the game's status site, as of 6:30 p.m. ET, the website was operational but game services, login, parties, friends and messaging, voice chat, matchmaking, stats and leaderboards and the item shop were still experiencing a major outage.

In October, Facebook experienced its biggest global outage since 2008, taking Instagram and WhatsApp down with it.

In related news, Fortnite Chapter 3 leaks are already surfacing.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories