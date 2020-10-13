Fortnite Season 4 to get latest Patch V14.30 today, services downtime expected

Epic Games have announced the latest update for the fourth season of Fortnite which will be available from today. The company has already started the downtime to load the update. The official Twitter account of Fortnite announced that the update will be dispatched by Tuesday. Thereafter, the firm gave heads up to players to finish their session before downtime started at 4 am ET or 1.30 pm IST.

While the downtime is at play, here are the top additions to the game:

Heads-up, heroes and villains! v14.30 is scheduled to release tomorrow, October 13. Downtime for the patch will begin at 4 AM ET (08:00 UTC). pic.twitter.com/UeMkbB9EDX - Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) October 12, 2020

We're beginning to disable services in preparation for v14.30. If you're currently in a session, you can continue to play until downtime starts at approx. 4 AM ET (08:00 UTC). pic.twitter.com/pjFIvgFZ1M - Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) October 13, 2020

The Fortnite Patch V14.30 will be getting a lot of new loot boxes, a new Marvel Knockout Super Series and wearables. No official patch note was revealed as per the norm but tipster on social media revealed some of the possibilities. According to noted Twitter Fortnite leakster, a copy of the patch notes were available. In the copy, Epic Games talk about Rally Royale, Marvel Knockout Super Series and an update to the Loot Pool.

Rally Royale will be Fortnite's latest Limited Time Modes or LTM which as per the firm will be "fast-paced". Players will need to base their strengths on "speed and wit to take home the victory". There will be the provision of collecting tickets to unlock the finish line and the aim will be to reach there the first.

Marvel superhero Daredevil will be the star of the first Marvel Knockout Super Series set to take place on 14 October. Players will be able to assemble their squad to win the Marvel Knockout tournaments.

As we all know, Galactus is the chief villain in this season. According to the notes, the super villain's presence is growing and it is "scrambling the loot machines". The update will also bring enhancement to the Combat Shotguns.

Earlier, the game received its version 14.10 in September as Stark Industries was introduced along with other interesting updates.

