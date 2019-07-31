Full Fortnite Season 10 trailer teases what's to come at release

Epic Games has slowly been teasing the release of Season 10, which is set to start on August 1st.

The fourth teaser was released Wednesday and previewed the start of the full trailer we'll see August 1st when Season 10 (or Season X) starts. But it appears Fortnite's Brazil account accidentally uploaded the full video instead of the teaser, and that video has now been made available online.

UPDATE: After the leak accident, it appears Epic Games decided to let everyone view it and released the trailer in full HD.

The Zero Point is exploding. Get ready for #SeasonX dropping 8.1.2019. pic.twitter.com/11t14SC1eI — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 31, 2019

The three teasers ahead of the full trailer have hinted at some sort of mix between old and new Fortnite. And while the video does confirm the theory of the orb making changes to the map, we don't fully know what those changes will be quite yet.

The trailer shows Jonesy floating through some weird space time continuum, viewing skins, weapons and other items that have been in the game. He eventually exits and lands back on the map where he's greeted with a large object coming out of the sky. We also see Jonesy land next to Dusty Depot.

The first teaser, released during the Fortnite World Cup, showed what used to be Dusty Depot, which has since been turned into Dusty Divot.

Although the trailer shows us more than we've seen before, it still doesn't give us the full information as to what happens in Season 10. We should know soon enough as we're just one day away from the Season 10 release. Whatever happens, it seems like we're in for a some serious map changes.

Fortnite Season 10 teaser 1

Fortnite Season 10 teaser 2

Fortnite Season 10 teaser 3

Fortnite Season 10 teaser 4



