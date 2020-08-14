‘Fortnite’ Removed from Apple and Google App Stores as Developer Sues Both Companies

“Fortnite,” one of the world’s most popular video games, was removed from Apple and Google’s app stores on Thursday, prompting developer Epic Games to sue both companies.

The game’s removal from the stores came shortly after Epic Games announced a direct-payment option for “Fortnite,” which bypasses the 30 percent fee that Apple and Google collect through their own app stores. By paying Epic Games directly, customers would receive 20 percent discounts on their purchases.

Apple responded by removing the game from its app store and a company spokesperson stated that Epic Games had enabled the feature without Apple’s review or approval. In a statement provided to IndieWire, an Apple spokeperson said:

Today, Epic Games took the unfortunate step of violating the App Store guidelines that are applied equally to every developer and designed to keep the store safe for our users. As a result their ‘Fortnite’ app has been removed from the store. Epic enabled a feature in its app which was not reviewed or approved by Apple, and they did so with the express intent of violating the App Store guidelines regarding in-app payments that apply to every developer who sells digital goods or services. Epic has had apps on the App Store for a decade, and have benefited from the App Store ecosystem – including it’s tools, testing, and distribution that Apple provides to all developers. Epic agreed to the App Store terms and guidelines freely and we’re glad they’ve built such a successful business on the App Store. The fact that their business interests now lead them to push for a special arrangement does not change the fact that these guidelines create a level playing field for all developers and make the store safe for all users. We will make every effort to work with Epic to resolve these violations so they can return ‘Fortnite’ to the App Store.

Though users who already have “Fortnite” on their iOS or Android devices will still have access to the game, Epic Games noted in a FAQ that they will not be able to access the game’s upcoming content, as “Fortnite” will not be updated on those platforms.

An Epic Games spokesperson confirmed its suit to IndieWire and said that the company was taking “legal action to end Apple’s anti-competitive restrictions.” An excerpt from the video game developer’s legal filing against Apple reads:

Rather than tolerate this healthy competition and compete on the merits of its offering, Apple responded by removing ‘Fortnite’ from sale on the App Store, which means that new users cannot download the app, and users who have already downloaded prior versions of the app from the App Store cannot update it to the latest version. This also means that ‘Fortnite’ players who downloaded their app from the App Store will not receive updates to Fortnite through the App Store, either automatically or by searching the App Store for the update. Apple’s removal of Fortnite is yet another example of Apple flexing its enormous power in order to impose unreasonable restraints and unlawfully maintain its 100% monopoly over the iOS In-App Payment Processing Market.

The developer’s full filing against Apple can be read here. Epic Games also released a video parodying Apple famous “1984” Super Bowl commercial. The video was also streamed in the video game’s “party royale” mode, which has been used to host virtual concerts and Christopher Nolan films, on Thursday afternoon.

Epic Games has defied the App Store Monopoly. In retaliation, Apple is blocking Fortnite from a billion devices. Visit https://t.co/K3S07w5uEk and join the fight to stop 2020 from becoming "1984" https://t.co/tpsiCW4gqK — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 13, 2020





Google removed “Fortnite” from its app store shortly after Epic Games filed its suit against Apple, which prompted the video game developer to sue Google as well. In its legal filing, the developer also criticized Google for maintaining a monopoly in multiple markets.

“Google unlawfully maintains monopolies in multiple related markets, denying consumers the freedom to enjoy their mobile devices — freedom that Google always promised Android users would have,” Epic Games said in its legal filing against Google.

A Google representative confirmed the video game’s removal from Google Play, but declined to comment on Epic Games’ legal filing against Google.