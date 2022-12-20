What Fortnite players and parents should know after Epic Games settles with FTC

Brian Gordon
·5 min read
Photo from Erik Mclean via Unsplash

On Monday, the Federal Trade Commission announced Cary’s Epic Games would pay more than half a billion dollars in fines — a record amount — for a series of violations involving its most popular game, Fortnite.

Almost half of the amount — $245 million — will be used by the FTC to refund Fortnite consumers that meet certain eligibility requirements. The fines are a result of allegations about the game’s privacy settings and company tactics to trick Fortnite players into making in-game purchases.

Here’s a rundown of what Epic is accused of doing, what it pledges to do differently, and how affected costumers can get refunds.

What is Fortnite?

In 2017, Epic released Fortnite, whose most well-known version is a battle royale format where players compete against each other until one is left. Set in a kaleidoscopic virtual world, the game is geared toward younger players.

It has grown into one of the world’s most popular first-person shoot games, particularly among kids, teens and college-age players. Actually, it’s one of the most popular video games in the world, period, with more than 400 million users today, according to the FTC complaint.

It’s generally free to play thought players buy in-game currency known as V-bucks to obtain cosmetic upgrades like costumes and dance moves.

What is Epic accused of doing?

The Federal Trade Commission levied two hefty fines on Epic Games.

The first, amounting to $275 million, was for allegedly violating the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act, or COPPA. Epic is accused of collecting minors’ personal data without getting verifiable parental consent. The government added that parents who did wish to have their children’s information erased were made to “jump through unreasonable hoops” to do so.

On the issue of privacy, the FTC also found that Epic’s practice of having text and voice communication open as a default setting facilitated bullying and harassing of children.

But that is only half of the FTC’s charge.

In the second part, the commission accused Epic of using “dark patterns” to trick Fortnite players into making in-game purchases. The FTC deemed Fortnite’s button configuration “counterintuitive, inconsistent and confusing,” and pointed out that some have even accidentally bought items while trying to rouse the computer from sleep mode.

The government also alleged Epic of locking accounts of people who disputed charges with their credit card companies.

Epic Games did not acknowledge any wrongdoing Monday but said it accepted the agreement “because we want Epic to be at the forefront of consumer protection and provide the best experience for our players.”

“We share the underlying principles of fairness, transparency and privacy that the FTC enforces, and the practices referenced in the FTC’s complaints are not how Fortnite operates,” according to a company statement. “The laws have not changed, but their application has evolved and long-standing industry practices are no longer enough.”

What will Epic change in Fortnite?

Following the settlement announcement, Epic affirmed several recent policy changes.

The company said it will no longer automatically save players’ payment information

on its Epic Games Store. It has also updated its payment system to require customers to hold a button to make an in-game purchase, rather than do so with a click.

“Games should go above and beyond to make sure players even more clearly understand when they are making a purchase with real money or with virtual currencies to prevent accidental purchases,” Epic said. “We don’t want players to pay for something that they did not intend to.”

Those under 13 will still be able to play Fortnite without parental consent, but they can only do so in what Epic considers a “tailored environment” where chat and purchasing features are disabled until a parent consents.

To enhance children’s privacy, Epic said it has altered the default profiles of minors. The mature language chat filter will be on when someone under 16 creates an account. For all accounts started by those under 18 years old, the profile name will default to “Nobody” while profile information will be hidden and set to “invite only.”

Before children begin playing any online game, the FTC encourages parents check privacy settings and understand that all user names are public. If parents have any concerns regarding their children’s privacy, the FTC encourages them to reach out at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.

How to know if you’re eligible for a Fortnite FTC refund

The FTC detailed three groups who will be eligible for refunds.

Parents of children who made unauthorized credit card purchases in the Epic Games Store from January 2017 to November 2018.

Fortnite players charged for unwanted in-game purchases from January 2017 to September 2022.

Fortnite players who had their accounts locked after disputing unauthorized credit card charges from January 2017 to September 2022.

When will Fortnite FTC refunds be distributed?

The FTC has not released a timeline for when the money will be distributed or said how many people potentially could be eligible to receive a refund.

For now, consumers are told they don’t need to do anything — at least right now. Consumers are advised to go to FTC.gov/Fortnite for updates and to sign up for emails on the refunds.

The commission said it will email customers who made in-game purchases once it has more details on its refund program.

To help avoid scams, the FTC reminded the public that it will never ask for money in exchange for a refund or to file a claim.

This story was produced with financial support from a coalition of partners led by Innovate Raleigh as part of an independent journalism fellowship program. The N&O maintains full editorial control of the work.

Latest Stories

  • Humphries, Love win women's World Cup bobsled race for US

    LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Kaillie Humphries learned to drive at Mount Van Hoevenberg. And she clearly hasn’t forgotten how. Humphries teamed with fellow U.S. Olympian Kaysha Love on Sunday to win a women’s World Cup bobsled race. It was her 29th career World Cup win in the two-person event; of those, six have come in Lake Placid, more than any other track. Humphries finished two runs in 1 minute, 54.93 seconds. It was Love’s second World Cup victory and her first appearance on the circuit this se

  • Maple Leafs acquire Dryden Hunt from Avalanche for Denis Malgin

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired Dryden Hunt from the Colorado Avalanche for fellow forward Denis Malgin, the club announced Monday. Hunt, 27, has put up 14 goals and 42 points in 193 regular-season games in parts of six NHL seasons with the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers and Avalanche. The Cranbrook, B.C., native has two goals in 28 games with the Avalanche and Rangers this season. Acquired from Florida for forward Mason Marchment in February 2020, Malgin was

  • Vikings overcome 2 fumble return TD wipeouts in comeback

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota's completion of the biggest comeback in NFL history hit plenty of speed bumps. Cornerback Chandon Sullivan had not one, but two, fumble returns for touchdowns foiled by the whistle in the 39-36 overtime victory over Indianapolis on Saturday. The first one came in the second quarter, with the Vikings already trailing 23-0. Sullivan and Brian Asamoah converged on Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman after a short pass on third-and-10, and Sullivan stripped the ball out

  • Local author's Bobby Orr book part of Windsor Symphony Orchestra's new Christmas CD

    A Windsor, Ont. author has written three books in collaboration with hockey legend Bobby Orr. But her latest project also has her brushing up with the likes of the Windsor Symphony Orchestra and former CBC chief correspondent Peter Mansbridge. Kara Kootstra was contacted by the orchestra's music director Robert Franz about the project. He had lined up a Toronto composer to write a piece of music to accompany her book Bobby Orr and the Hand Me Down Skates as part of the symphony's Christmas CD. "

  • Broncos rule out Russell Wilson for Cardinals game Sunday

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson cleared concussion protocol, but will be held out of the Denver's game against the Arizona Cardinals, coach Nanthaniel Hackett said Friday. Hackett said Wilson wasn't pleased with the decision, but the Broncos want to take every precaution with their 34-year-old quarterback's health. Wilson sustained a concussion on a head-first dive into several defenders at the goal line following a 14-yard scramble against the Kansas City Chiefs last

  • Gustafsson hat trick helps Capitals beat Samsonov, Leafs 5-2

    WASHINGTON — Alex Ovechkin called for fans to throw hats on to the ice to celebrate a three-goal performance not from him but rather one of his least likely teammates to pull that off. While Ovechkin will have to wait for his next milestone, Erik Gustafsson recorded his first career hat trick to help the Washington Capitals beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 Saturday night. All eyes were on Ovechkin at 800 goals, one back of tying Gordie Howe for second on the NHL career list, until the focus shif

  • Lindholm scores twice as Flames beat Sharks 5-2

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Elias Lindholm scored two goals 19 seconds apart in the first minute of the third period, and the Calgary Flames beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 Sunday night. Tyler Toffoli had a goal and an assist, and Milan Lucic and Dillon Dube also scored for the Flames, who had lost five straight. Jacob Markstrom had 23 saves for his ninth win. Tomas Hertl had a goal and an assist, and Timo Meier also scored for the Sharks, who lost their second straight and fell to 3-6-3 in their last

  • Shane Wright to serve as Canadian captain at upcoming world juniors

    ST. STEPHEN, N.B. — Forward Shane Wright will serve as Canadian captain at the upcoming IIHF World Junior Championship. Hockey Canada issued a news release Sunday saying Ethan Del Mastro, Nathan Gaucher, Logan Stankoven and Dylan Guenther will share alternate captain duties. The 18-year-old Wright was drafted fourth overall by the Seattle Kraken last July. He has split this season between Seattle and AHL Coachella Valley. Canada will try to defend its world juniors title when the tournament gets

  • Montreal Alouettes hire former CFL quarterback Jason Maas as head coach

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes have hired longtime CFL quarterback Jason Maas as head coach. Alouettes GM Danny Maciocia had split duties as the team's interim head coach after Khari Jones was fired four games into the 2022 season. "I'm very excited to join the Alouettes' big family," Maas said in a statement. "The team showed great things last season and I look forward to continuing and complementing the work Danny has done so we can be even more successful. "I'm looking forward to getting t

  • Canadian women capture team sprint silver at speed skating World Cup in Calgary

    Ottawa's Ivanie Blondin, Carolina Hiller of Prince George, B.C., and Calgary's Brooklyn McDougall were second in the women's team sprint behind the United States and ahead of the Netherlands in third at the speed skating World Cup in Calgary on Saturday. The Canadians finished in one minute 25.73 seconds to pick up their second silver medal in as many races this season. Three skaters from each country start the three-lap team sprint and go head to head against three skaters from another country

  • Dalton, Hill TD passes lift Saints over Falcons 21-18

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Andy Dalton and Taysom Hill combined to throw three touchdown passes, and the New Orleans Saints beat Atlanta 21-18 on Sunday in the debut of Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder. Juwan Johnson had career-high 67 yards receiving and caught both of Dalton's scoring passes. Hill, a utility player who lines up mostly at tight end, threw his second touchdown pass of the season on a 73-yard connection with rookie receiver Rashid Shaheed. New Orleans (5-9) remained mathematical

  • Rantanen, Newhook goals lift Avs over Predators, 3-1

    DENVER (AP) — Mikko Rantanen and Alex Newhook scored goals in the second period, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Nashville Predators 3-1 on Saturday night. Cale Makar scored into the empty net in the final minute and Alexandar Georgiev stopped 25 shots for Colorado, which bounced back from a loss to Buffalo in the opener of its five-game homestand on Thursday night. Juuse Saros made 27 saves and Matt Duchene scored the lone goal for the slumping Predators, who are 0-4-2 since a three-game wi

  • Coyotes beat Islanders 5-4 for fourth straight home win

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Travis Boyd knocked in his own rebound early in the third period to break a tie and Clayton Keller added his second goal of the game late as the Arizona Coyotes held on to beat the New York Islanders 5-4 on Friday night. Shayne Gostisbehere and Nick Bjugstad also scored for the Coyotes, who have won four straight home games — three since concluding a 14-game, 33-day road trip last week. Karel Vejmelka had 30 saves in his fourth straight start. Mathew Barzal had a goal and an

  • Young scores 31, Hawks hold off Ball, Hornets 125-106

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Trae Young scored 31 points, Bogdan Bogdanovic had 28 points on 7-of-10 shooting from 3-point range and the depleted Atlanta Hawks handed the Charlotte Hornets their seventh straight loss, 125-106 on Friday night. AJ Griffin had 13 points and Frank Kaminsky added 12 for the Hawks (15-15), who shot 63% in the first half and built a 24-point lead. LaMelo Ball had 27 points on seven 3-pointers in his second game back from an ankle injury for the Hornets, who are a league-wors

  • Lindholm scores twice as Flames beat Sharks 5-2

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Elias Lindholm scored two goals 19 seconds apart in the first minute of the third period, and the Calgary Flames beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 Sunday night. Tyler Toffoli had a goal and an assist, and Milan Lucic and Dillon Dube also scored for the Flames, who had lost five straight. Jacob Markstrom had 23 saves for his ninth win in the opener of a rare two-game series between the clubs in San Jose. Tomas Hertl had a goal and an assist, and Timo Meier also scored for the S

  • Marie-Soleil Deschênes makes 40 saves as Montreal Force defeat Minnesota Whitecaps

    Marie-Soleil Deschênes made 40 saves to help the Montreal Force defeat the Minnesota Whitecaps 4-1 on Sunday in Premier Hockey Federation action in Richfield, Minn. Sarah Lefort and Samantha Isbell each had a goal and an assist for the Force, who bounced back from a tough 5-2 loss to the Whitecaps at the Richfield Ice Arena on Saturday. Jade Downie-Landry and Alexandra Labelle had the other goals for Montreal. Jonna Alberta scored the lone goal for Minnesota midway through the third period, but

  • Late McCann goal lifts Seattle Kraken over Winnipeg Jets 3-2

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jared McCann scored the late game-winner to give the Seattle Kraken a 3-2 win against the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday night. Jordan Eberle and Ryan Donato also scored for the Kraken, and Philipp Grubauer stopped 15 shots, with both Winnipeg goals coming on the power play. The Kraken snapped a two-game losing skid and won for just the second time in seven games. “Just a bit more grit. I think we kind of lost that the last couple of games,” McCann said. “We haven’t played with that jam,

  • AP source: Lakers' Davis has foot injury, set to miss weeks

    Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers has a right foot injury that's expected to keep him sidelined for several weeks, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The severity of the injury was still being determined Sunday and that was keeping the team from forming a specific timetable for his return, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither Davis nor the Lakers had released any information publicly. The Athletic first reported that D

  • Purdy, 49ers topple Seahawks 21-13, win NFC West

    SEATTLE (AP) — Rookie Brock Purdy a pair of touchdown passes to George Kittle, and the San Francisco 49ers won their first NFC West title since 2019, beating the Seattle Seahawks 21-13 on Thursday night. Despite using their third starting quarterback this season, the 49ers (10-4) continued to show they might be the class of the NFC alongside Philadelphia. San Francisco won its seventh straight, using its stifling defense to frustrate Seattle into countless mistakes. The Niners got a handful of b

  • Davis injured, but LeBron leads Lakers past Denver 126-108

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored 30 points, Russell Westbrook had 15 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers smoothly overcame Anthony Davis' latest injury in a 126-108 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Friday night. Davis missed the second half with a right foot injury, but the Lakers still produced some of their prettiest team basketball of the season down the stretch of their second win in six games. Westbrook had his second triple-double off the bench this season