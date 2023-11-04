‘Fortnite OG’ Reaches Back For Features From The Past, Gets Record Numbers
The Fortnite island has a very familiar look this month. That’s because for one month, developer Epic Games is bringing back some blasts from past maps.
The popullar multiplayer game just launched its latest season, which has been dubbed Fortnite OG. Epic Games says this edition willl be regularly updated, and “each major update will bring a different phase of battle royale’s past.”
The new season is already a hit, drawing record numbers to the game’s servers.
Such fan favorites as Tilted Towers and beloved weapons like the assault rifle, pump shotgun and hunting rifle return, along with vehicles like the shopping cart and the all-terrain kart.
On November 9th, there will be a season 6-themed update, while November 16th will tackle seasons 7 and 8. November 23rd will cover seasons 9 and 10.
“Some of the unvaulted gear in each update will remain for that update, be in more than one update, or stay for the rest of Fortnite OG,” the developer says.
Most Fortnite seasons last around three months, but Fortnite OG will be live for just four weeks.
Jace Haring contributed to this story.
