Fortnite FTC settlement claim results in $520 million fine. Here's how to get your refund

Play Fortnite? You could earn more than just V-Bucks.

The Federal Trade Commission said Monday it settled claims with Fortnite maker Epic Games over children's privacy and payment systems tricking players into making unintended purchases.

Epic will pay $520 million to settle the case, including $245 million in customer refunds, the FTC said.

"Epic used privacy-invasive default settings and deceptive interfaces that tricked Fortnite users, including teenagers and children," FTC Chair Lina Khan said in a statement.

Hoping to snag a refund for your Fortnite habit? Here's what you should know.

Who can get a Fortnite settlement refund?

Parents whose children made unauthorized credit card purchases in the Epic Games Store between January 2017 and November 2018 are eligible, the FTC said.

Also, any players charged V-Bucks – Fortnite's in-game currency which can be purchased with real-world money – for unwanted in-game items between January 2017 and September 2022 can get a refund.

The refunds also apply to players whose accounts were locked between January 2017 and September 2022 after disputing unauthorized charges, the FTC said.

How can you get a Fortnite refund?

No program has been created yet to distribute refunds to customers as part of the settlement. The FTC said it will post updates on its website and email customers who paid for in-game purchases once the program has launched.

What did Epic Games do?

The agency claims Epic collected data on children who played the game without getting the consent of parents. The FTC also said the company enabled certain voice and text features by default that "harmed children and teens."

Epic was also accused of creating "dark patterns" tricking players into making unwanted purchases and racking up unauthorized charges.

In a separate statement, Epic said it has made several changes over the past few years "to ensure our ecosystem meets the expectations of our players and regulators, which we hope will be a helpful guide for others in our industry."

Contributing: The Associated Press

