Fortnite firm penalised after claims it tricked users

someone plays fortnite

The company behind popular video game Fortnite has agreed to pay $520m (£427m) to settle claims from US regulators that it violated child privacy laws and tricked users into making purchases.

The complaint cited tactics such as a button design that could trigger purchases while the game was loading.

Epic Games said the settlement resolved concerns about "past designs".

It said the practices were "not how Fortnite operates".

"No developer creates a game with the intention of ending up here," the company said. "The laws have not changed, but their application has evolved and long-standing industry practices are no longer enough."

"We accepted this agreement because we want Epic to be at the forefront of consumer protection and provide the best experience for our players," it added.

Fortnite, a battle royale game which became a global sensation after its launch in 2017, now has more than 400 million players around the world. The game is generally free to download, but makes money from in-game purchases of items such as costumes and dance moves.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC), the US consumer watchdog, said Epic would pay a $275m penalty to resolve the claims it collected child and teen data without parental consent, and exposed children and teens to bullying and harassment by turning on voice and text communications by default.

Epic Games has agreed to change its privacy settings for teens and children, and have chat communications turned off by default.

The company will also provide $245m in refunds to customers to settle a separate complaint about deceptive billing practices.

The FTC cited a "counterintuitive, inconsistent, and confusing button configuration" that led to hundreds of millions of dollars in unauthorised purchases.

It said the company locked accounts of customers who disputed charges and "purposefully obscured cancel and refund features to make them more difficult to find".