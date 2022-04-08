'Fortnite' Developer Epic Games Partners With Lego To Create Kid-Friendly Metaverse

“Fortnite” developer Epic Games announced Thursday that it’s partnering with Lego to build a metaverse for kids.

The two entertainment heavy-hitters say they’ll create an immersive digital experience that’s safe and fun for children of all ages, but offered few details of what the virtual world will look like or when they plan to launch it.

Both companies said they will work together to ensure children’s safety, privacy and well-being, and will provide children and adults with tools that give them power over their digital experiences.

This week, Epic also launched the next-generation version of its Unreal Engine game creation tool.

“We are excited to come together to build a space in the metaverse that’s fun, entertaining, and made for kids and families,” Epic CEO and founder Tim Sweeney said in a press release.

An attendee plays on her laptop during an Epic Games - Fortnite tournament on Oct. 17, 2021. (Photo: Chepa Beltran/Long Visual Press/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Sweeney told The Washington Post last year he sees the metaverse as a kind of “online playground” where users can play games and watch movies on Netflix together.

The two companies are joining the ranks of several other companies looking to build their own metaverses, such as Niantic, the augmented reality platform that’s developing games like Pokémon GO. Niantic raised $300 million last year to construct what it calls the “real-world metaverse.”

