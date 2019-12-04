Fortnite Champion Series finals squads, schedule, prize pool & how to stream FNCS

After four intense weeks of competitions, the Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS) is finally headed to the Chapter 2, Season 1 Finals.

Hundreds of players from North America East, North America West, Europe, Brazil, Asia, Oceania and the Middle East have qualified. In this post, we'll be mostly focused on the North American regions. Some of your favorite streamers such as Ninja, Tfue and the World Cup winner Bugha have all qualified with their squads.

The FNCS will take place over three days with four Heat sessions leading into the Grand Finals. We'll explain the process in more detail below.

Fortnite Champion Series schedule

NA East

Friday, Dec. 6: 7-10 p.m. ET, Squads, Heat 1

Saturday, Dec. 7: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. ET, Squads, Heat 2

Saturday, Dec. 7: 3-6 p.m. ET, Squads, Heat 3

Saturday, Dec. 7: 7-10 p.m. ET, Squads Heat 4

Sunday, Dec. 8: 3-6 p.m. ET, Grand Finals

NA West

Friday, Dec. 6: 7-10 p.m. PT, Squads, Heat 1

Saturday, Dec. 7: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. PT, Squads, Heat 2

Saturday, Dec. 7: 3-6 p.m. PT, Squads, Heat 3

Saturday, Dec. 7: 7-10 p.m. PT, Squads Heat 4

Sunday, Dec. 8: 3-6 p.m. PT, Grand Finals

(PT is three hours three hours behind ET)

The official rulebook for this event says the first match will start 15 minutes after the session window begins. Each Heat will then last for about three hours with a new match starting every 30 minutes. There will be a maximum of six matches played within the three hour Heat.

For Europe, NAE, NAW and BR there will be six teams that advance in each Heat, leading to a total of 24 teams for the Grand Finals. For Asia, OCE and Middle East, 12 teams will advance, but those regions only have two Heat sessions.

FNCS squads

Each of the four Fortnite Champion Series heat features 25 squads of four, which comes out to an even 100 overall competitors for each match. The same format follows for Heat 2, 3 and 4 (all played on Saturday). here are 100 total squads hoping to advance to Sunday's Grand Finals. ​

We've listed all of the NA East squads playing in each Heat here.

You can check out the rest of the regions on Fortnite Tracker.

FNCS prize pool

The Chapter 2, Season 1 Prize Pool totals $5 million. There were already some smaller prizes given out during the qualification process. The Prize Pool is also split up into the seven different regions, with Europe receiving the highest overall cash payout, followed by NA East, NA West, Brazil, Asia, OCE and Middle East.

NA East prize pool

Rank Prize 1st $187,500 2nd $75,000 3rd $60,000 4th $45,000 5th $37,500 6th $30,000 7th $22,500 8th $15,000 9th $12,000 10th-24th $6,000 25th-100th $2,300

NA West prize pool

Rank Prize 1st $75,000 2nd $30,000 3rd $24,000 4th $18,000 5th $15,000 6th $12,000 7th $9,000 8th $6,000 9th $4,800 10th-24th $2,400 25th-100th $900

FNCS rules, scoring and more

Based on previous qualifications, the top 100 teams from NAE, NAW, EU and BR will be competing in the four Heat sessions (the top 50 teams from OCE, Asia and ME will also be competing). The 100 teams are split into four groups of 25, and of those 25 squads will compete in the four Heat sessions. Of those teams, only the top 24 from each region will advance on to compete in the Grand Finals with six team advancing with each Heat.

In order to advance, you must be the highest-scoring squad from each Heat. The match scoring system will look familiar to those who have watched competitive in the past, but we'll list it here as a reminder.

Victory Royale: 15 Points

2nd: 12 Points

3rd - 4th: 9 Points

5th - 6th: 6 Points

7th - 8th: 3 Points

Each Elimination: 1 Point

FNCS live stream

Epic Games has been really good about streaming competitive Fortnite events in the past, but the publisher is taking a backseat this time. According to Fortnite Tracker, Epic will not be streaming the Finals of the FNCS this weekend. Instead, the game is encouraging people who qualified for the event to stream on their own.

But if you want to watch a similar presentation, Practice Server will be live streaming the event on its own.

Friday, Saturday, Sunday.

3 days of INTENSE Competitive Fortnite

NAE, EU and NAW Coverage



More Details Soon



Brought to you by @PracticeProd https://t.co/089kyOJcJO pic.twitter.com/Z5bj47nuV4











— PracticeServer (@PracticeServer) December 3, 2019

Practice Server won't be live streaming the entire event, just the NAE, NAW and EU regions.