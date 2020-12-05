Fortnite Bhangra Boogie Cup Delayed Due To App Crashes, But You Can Win a OnePlus 8T When It Begins

Fortnite announced its Bhangra Boogie Cup tournament for Android users earlier this week. The company has partnered with OnePlus for the tournament that also features the Bhangra Boogie emote, Nana Dance Spray, and a new track by rapper Raftaar. The Fortnite Bhangra Boogie tournament has now been delayed, according to an update from Fortnite maker Epic Games. Epic Games said that the tournament has been delayed due to higher than normal crash rates on Android.

In an update posted on the company's blog, Epic said that it is delaying the tournament until stability is improved. The Bhangra Boogie tournament was supposed to take place region-wise with a host of prizes that users can win. The bumper prize - a OnePlus 8T smartphone for the top three point earners for each server region. The tournament is open to all eligible Android players using Fortnite-supported devices. Players will also need to make sure that their two-factor authentication is enabled on their Epic account in order to take part in the tournament. Apart from the OnePulus 8T smartphone, other prizes include the opportunity to earn the Bhangra Boogie Emote, Nana Dance Spray, and the Click Pow Get Down Lobby Track Featuring Raftaar, all of which will be available in the Item shop within Fortnite at a later date.

Epic said that all those who win a OnePlus 8T smartphone will be contacted through the email linked to the Epic Games account. Following is the scoring system Epic Games is adapting for the Bhangra Boogie tournament:

Victory Royale: 10 Points (+3)

2nd - 5th: 7 Points (+2)

6th - 15th: 5 Points (+2)

16th - 25th: 3 Points (+3)

26th - 100th: 1 Point (+1)

Each Elimination: 1 Point

For the regional prize distribution, Fortnite will select the top 10,000 players from Europe, top 7,000 from North America East, top 2,500 each from North America West and Latin America. For regions in Asia, Middle East and Oceania, the top 1,000 players each are eligible for prizes.