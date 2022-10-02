Fortis (TSE:FTS) Is Increasing Its Dividend To CA$0.565

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) will increase its dividend on the 1st of December to CA$0.565, which is 5.6% higher than last year's payment from the same period of CA$0.535. The payment will take the dividend yield to 4.1%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Fortis' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. Before making this announcement, Fortis was paying out a fairly large proportion of earnings, and it wasn't generating positive free cash flows either. We think that this practice can make the dividend quite risky in the future.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 21.5%. Assuming the dividend continues along the course it has been charting recently, our estimates show the payout ratio being 72% which brings it into quite a comfortable range.

Fortis Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The annual payment during the last 10 years was CA$1.20 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was CA$2.14. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.0% a year over that time. The dividend has been growing very nicely for a number of years, and has given its shareholders some nice income in their portfolios.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. However, Fortis has only grown its earnings per share at 2.5% per annum over the past five years. Fortis' earnings per share has barely grown, which is not ideal - perhaps this is why the company pays out the majority of its earnings to shareholders. When a company prefers to pay out cash to its shareholders instead of reinvesting it, this can often say a lot about that company's dividend prospects.

Fortis' Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Fortis will make a great income stock. We can't deny that the payments have been very stable, but we are a little bit worried about the very high payout ratio. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. To that end, Fortis has 2 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

