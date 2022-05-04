Fortis Inc. Releases First Quarter 2022 Results and Announces Net-Zero Target

Fortis
·10 min read
Fortis
Fortis

ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland and Labrador, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortis Inc. ("Fortis" or the "Corporation") (TSX/NYSE: FTS), a well-diversified leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry, released its first quarter results1 and announced a 2050 net-zero target.

Highlights

  • First quarter net earnings of $350 million, or $0.74 per common share

  • Adjusted net earnings2 of $0.78 per common share, up from $0.77 in the first quarter of 2021

  • Capital expenditures2 of $1.0 billion in the first quarter; $4.0 billion annual capital plan on track

  • 2050 net-zero direct GHG emissions target announced, building on Fortis' commitment to a clean energy future

  • First TCFD and Climate Assessment Report issued during the quarter

  • Notice of intent submitted with respect to Tucson Electric Power's next general rate application to be filed in June 2022

"Our first quarter results reflect the stability of our transmission and distribution business," said David Hutchens, President and Chief Executive Officer, Fortis. "With capital investments on track for 2022 and recent progress made on incremental growth opportunities at ITC, we remain confident in our growth outlook."

"We are pleased to take the next step on our ESG journey by committing to a 2050 net-zero direct GHG emissions target, which builds on our mid-term target to reduce GHG emissions 75% by 2035," said Mr. Hutchens. "The net-zero target and TCFD and climate assessment report issued in March align with our focus on operational excellence, sustainable growth and a clean energy future."

Net Earnings

The Corporation reported net earnings attributable to common equity shareholders ("Net Earnings") of $350 million for the first quarter, or $0.74 per common share, compared to $355 million, or $0.76 per common share in the first quarter of 2021. Results for the quarter reflected higher unrealized losses of $14 million on the mark-to-market accounting of natural gas derivatives at Aitken Creek. Excluding this impact, the Corporation delivered earnings growth driven by rate base growth at ITC and the western Canadian utilities, and higher sales in the Caribbean. Growth was partially offset by lower hydroelectric production in Belize, and lower earnings at Central Hudson mainly due to the costs of implementing a new customer information system.

Earnings in Arizona were broadly consistent with the first quarter of 2021. The impact of higher electricity sales and lower planned generation maintenance costs was offset by the timing of earnings related to the Oso Grande wind generating facility, as expected. Losses on retirement investments also unfavourably impacted earnings at UNS Energy in the quarter.

Net earnings per common share also reflected an increase in the weighted average number of common shares outstanding largely associated with the Corporation's dividend reinvestment plan.

Adjusted Net Earnings2

Adjusted net earnings attributable to common equity shareholders ("Adjusted Net Earnings") excludes the impact of mark-to-market accounting of natural gas derivatives at Aitken Creek. Adjusted Net Earnings of $369 million for the first quarter, or $0.78 per common share, were $9 million, or $0.01 per common share higher than the same period in 2021. The increase reflected growth as described for Net Earnings.

_____________________

1 Financial information is presented in Canadian dollars unless otherwise specified.
2 Non-U.S. GAAP Measures - Fortis uses financial measures that do not have a standardized meaning under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities. Fortis presents these non-U.S. GAAP measures because management and external stakeholders use them in evaluating the Corporation's financial performance and prospects. Refer to the Non-U.S. GAAP Reconciliation provided herein.

Non-U.S. GAAP Reconciliation

Quarter ended March 31

($ millions, except earnings per share)

2022

2021

Variance

Adjusted Net Earnings

Net Earnings

350

355

(5

)

Adjusting item:

Unrealized loss on mark-to-market of derivatives3

19

5

14

Adjusted Net Earnings

369

360

9

Adjusted net earnings per share ($)

0.78

0.77

0.01

Capital Expenditures:

Additions to property, plant and equipment

866

764

102

Additions to intangible assets

49

40

9

Adjusting item:

Wataynikaneyap Transmission Power Project4

49

76

(27

)

Capital Expenditures

964

880

84


Sustainability

In March 2022, the Corporation made significant progress on its commitment as a Task Force for Climate-Related Financial Disclosures ("TCFD") supporter, with the release of its first TCFD and Climate Assessment Report.

Today Fortis further demonstrated its commitment to build a clean energy future by announcing a 2050 net-zero direct greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions target. With a clear path to achieve the Corporation’s mid-term target of reducing GHG emissions 75% by 2035 compared to 2019 levels without the use of carbon offsets, the Corporation has established this additional target to reinforce its commitment to decarbonize over the long-term, while preserving customer reliability and affordability.

Capital Expenditures

Fortis' $4.0 billion annual capital plan remains on track with approximately $1.0 billion invested during the first quarter.

In April 2022, Woodfibre LNG Limited ("Woodfibre LNG") issued a Notice to Proceed to its prime contractor for the proposed liquefied natural gas site in Squamish, British Columbia. This announcement brings FortisBC’s Eagle Mountain Woodfibre Gas Line project one step closer to construction, though the project remains contingent on Woodfibre LNG making a final investment decision.

During the quarter, progress continued on incremental opportunities not included in the Corporation's $20.0 billion 2022-2026 capital plan. In March 2022, the Province of Ontario issued an Order in Council and Ministerial Directive from the Minister of Energy, instructing the Independent Electricity System Operator ("IESO") to negotiate and, if certain conditions are met, enter into a procurement contract on or before August 15, 2022, for the transmission capabilities of the Lake Erie Connector project. The proposed 1,000 megawatt, bi-directional, high-voltage direct current underwater transmission line will provide the first direct interconnection between the wholesale electricity markets operated by the IESO in Ontario and the PJM Interconnection in the United States.

Also during the quarter, the Midwest Independent System Operator ("MISO”) advanced its long-range transmission plan ("LRTP"), announcing the first tranche of projects across the MISO Midwest subregion comprised of 18 transmission projects with total associated costs estimated at US$10 billion. These projects require MISO board approval which is currently anticipated in July 2022. Six of these projects run through ITC’s MISO operating companies’ service territories, including Michigan and Iowa, where right of first refusal provisions exist for incumbent transmission owners. Other projects within this portfolio may be subject to competitive bidding, depending on the state in which they are located. Based on this preliminary information, ITC estimates transmission investments of US$1 billion to US$1.5 billion through 2030 associated with these projects. Given the preliminary analysis around the transmission investment, at this time Fortis cannot state with certainty the impact of the estimated capital expenditures in connection with the LRTP on the Corporation's five-year capital plan.

_______________________

3 Represents timing differences related to the accounting of natural gas derivatives at Aitken Creek, net of income tax recovery of $7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 (net of income tax recovery of $2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021)
4 Represents Fortis' 39% share of capital spending for the Wataynikaneyap Transmission Power Project


Credit Ratings

In March 2022, Standard & Poor's Financial Services confirmed the Corporation's 'A-' issuer and 'BBB+' senior unsecured debt credit ratings and stable outlook.

Regulatory Updates

In March 2022, the Alberta Utilities Commission issued a decision extending the existing allowed rate of return on common equity ("ROE") of 8.5% using a 37% equity component of capital structure through 2023.

In March 2022, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approved the settlement agreement for formula transmission rates at Tucson Electric Power ("TEP"), including an ROE of 9.79%.

On May 2, 2022, TEP submitted a notice of intent with the Arizona Corporation Commission to file a general rate application in June 2022. TEP will request that new rates become effective no later than September 1, 2023. TEP's proposed rates will be based on a 2021 test year and will include infrastructure investments made since the last rate case, as well as changes in fuel and non-fuel operating expenses. The filing will also include proposals to eliminate certain adjustor mechanisms, as well as modify an existing adjustor to provide more timely recovery of clean energy investments.

Outlook

The Corporation's long-term outlook remains unchanged. Fortis continues to enhance shareholder value through the execution of its capital plan, the balance and strength of its diversified portfolio of utility businesses, and growth opportunities within and proximate to its service territories. While energy price volatility, global supply chain constraints and rising inflation are issues of potential concern that continue to evolve, including from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, war in Eastern Europe, economic sanctions and geopolitical tensions, the Corporation does not currently expect there to be a material impact on operations or financial results in 2022.

Fortis is executing on the transition to a clean energy future and is on track to achieve its corporate-wide target to reduce GHG emissions by 75% by 2035. Upon achieving this target, 99% of the Corporation's assets will be focused on energy delivery and renewable, carbon-free generation. The Corporation's additional 2050 net-zero direct GHG emissions target reinforces Fortis' commitment to decarbonize over the long-term, while preserving customer reliability and affordability.

The Corporation's $20 billion five-year capital plan is expected to increase midyear rate base from $31.1 billion in 2021 to $41.6 billion by 2026, translating into a five-year compound annual growth rate of approximately 6%. Above and beyond the five-year capital plan, Fortis continues to pursue additional energy infrastructure opportunities.

Additional opportunities to expand and extend growth include: further expansion of the electric transmission grid in the United States to facilitate the interconnection of cleaner energy including infrastructure investments associated with MISO's LRTP; natural gas resiliency investments in pipelines and liquefied natural gas infrastructure in British Columbia; the fully permitted, cross-border, Lake Erie Connector electric transmission project in Ontario; and the acceleration of cleaner energy infrastructure investments across our jurisdictions.

Fortis expects long-term growth in rate base will support earnings and dividend growth. Fortis is targeting average annual dividend growth of approximately 6% through 2025. This dividend growth guidance is premised on the assumptions listed under "Forward-Looking Information".

About Fortis

Fortis is a well-diversified leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry with 2021 revenue of $9.4 billion and total assets of $58 billion as at March 31, 2022. The Corporation's 9,100 employees serve utility customers in five Canadian provinces, nine U.S. states and three Caribbean countries.

Forward-Looking Information

Fortis includes forward-looking information in this media release within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively referred to as "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information reflects expectations of Fortis management regarding future growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as anticipates, believes, budgets, could, estimates, expects, forecasts, intends, may, might, plans, projects, schedule, should, target, will, would and the negative of these terms and other similar terminology or expressions have been used to identify the forward-looking information, which includes, without limitation: forecast capital expenditures for 2022 and 2022-2026; targeted average annual dividend growth through 2025; the 2050 net-zero direct GHG emissions target; the 2035 GHG emissions reduction target and projected asset mix; the expected timing, outcomes and impacts of regulatory proceedings; the nature, timing, benefits and expected costs of certain capital projects, including FortisBC's Eagle Mountain Woodfibre Gas Line project, and additional opportunities beyond the capital plan, including the Lake Erie Connector Project and the MISO LRTP; the expected sources of funding for the 2022-2026 capital plan; the expectation that volatility in energy prices, global supply chain constraints and rising inflation will not have a material impact on operations or financial results in 2022; forecast rate base and rate base growth rate; additional growth and expansion opportunities beyond the capital plan; and the expectation that long-term growth in rate base will support earnings and dividend growth.

Forward-looking information involves significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Certain material factors or assumptions have been applied in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking information, including, without limitation: no material impact from volatility in energy prices, global supply chain constraints and rising inflation; reasonable outcomes for regulatory proceedings and the expectation of regulatory stability; the successful execution of the five-year capital plan; no material capital project and financing cost overrun; sufficient human resources to deliver service and execute the capital plan; the realization of additional opportunities; the impact of fluctuations in foreign exchange; no significant variability in interest rates; and the Board exercising its discretion to declare dividends, taking into account the business performance and financial condition of the Corporation. Fortis cautions readers that a number of factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking information. For additional information with respect to certain risk factors, reference should be made to the continuous disclosure materials filed from time to time by the Corporation with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking information herein is given as of the date of this media release. Fortis disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Teleconference to Discuss First Quarter 2022 Results

A teleconference and webcast will be held on May 4, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern). David Hutchens, President and Chief Executive Officer and Jocelyn Perry, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the Corporation's first quarter results.

Shareholders, analysts, members of the media and other interested parties in North America are invited to participate by calling 1.877.223.4471. International participants may participate by calling 647.788.4922. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. No passcode is required.

A live and archived audio webcast of the teleconference will be available on the Corporation's website, www.fortisinc.com. A replay of the teleconference will be available two hours after the conclusion of the call until June 5, 2022. Please call 1.800.585.8367 or 416.621.4642 and enter passcode 3996811.

Additional Information

This media release should be read in conjunction with the Corporation's March 31, 2022 Interim Management Discussion and Analysis and Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements. This and additional information can be accessed at www.fortisinc.com, www.sedar.com, or www.sec.gov.

A .pdf version of this press release is available at: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c20f4199-99fb-4da0-92a6-063f96d7c65e

For more information, please contact:

Investor Enquiries

Media Enquiries

Ms. Stephanie Amaimo

Ms. Karen McCarthy

Vice President, Investor Relations

Vice President, Communications & Corporate Affairs

Fortis Inc.

Fortis Inc.

248.946.3572

709.737.5323

investorrelations@fortisinc.com

media@fortisinc.com


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Host Canadians fall to Australia despite gutsy effort at 7s rugby event in Langford

    LANGFORD, B.C. — The weather co-operated for Canada’s critical matchup against World No. 1-ranked Australia on Saturday evening. The competition was a little more stingy. Having played a near-perfect first half, Canada surrendered a try in the dying seconds of their HSBC Canada Sevens rugby tournament matchup, falling behind 7-0 at the break and eventually succumbing 28-5 to the top-rated team in the world. Charlotte Caslick took the steam out of the crowd of 2,485 at Starlight Stadium with the

  • Canada's women's sevens squad ready to test its mettle against top-ranked Aussies

    LANGFORD, B.C. — After more than a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 restrictions, Canada’s women’s sevens rugby team will entertain world-class competition at its home training ground this weekend. Canada is in Pool A of the HSBC Canada Women’s Sevens event in Langford along with world No. 1-ranked Australia, Spain and Mexico. Canadian coach Jack Hanratty says it will be world’s best post-Olympic gathering of teams after the pandemic took its toll on numerous competitions. “These are all the

  • Bunting eager to taste Toronto's playoff atmosphere in testy Tampa series

    TORONTO — Michael Bunting had never seen a Maple Leafs playoff game in person until Monday night. If things continue to progress as planned, the Toronto native will be in the middle of the action for his second. Bunting took part in Tuesday's practice alongside usual linemates Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner for the first time since suffering an undisclosed injury April 23. And the feisty winger's impending return — whether in Wednesday's Game 2 against the Tampa Bay Lightning or later in the s

  • Ovechkin, Ekblad return to practice for Capitals, Panthers

    CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Alex Ovechkin and Aaron Ekblad both practiced on Sunday. Those are excellent developments for the Washington Capitals and Florida Panthers. All signs point to Ovechkin being in the lineup for Game 1 of an Eastern Conference first-round series against the Panthers on Tuesday night after missing the final three games of the regular season with what the team is calling an upper-body injury. And Ekblad, who missed Florida’s final 21 games with a knee injury, seems like he

  • Canada's Bianca Andreescu eliminated from Madrid Open

    MADRID — Canada's Bianca Andreescu was eliminated from the Round of 16 at the Madrid Open following a 7-5, 6-1 loss to American Jessica Pegula on Tuesday. Pegula, the tournament's 12th seed, had Andreescu on her heels for most of the match, winning 57.1 per cent of the total serve points available to her. Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion, fought off 14 of 17 break points in the opening set, before being broken three times on four attempts in the decisive second set. Pegula advances to the

  • Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford suspended one game for boarding Tampa's Ross Colton

    TORONTO — Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford has been suspended one game for boarding following an incident in Toronto's playoff-opening win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday. Clifford was assessed a major penalty for boarding and a game misconduct just seven minutes into Game 1 for a hit on Ross Colton. The Tampa forward was sent face-first into the glass, but escaped serious injury on the play. The NHL's department of player safety, which issued the suspension following a hearing with Clif

  • Poised to face Predators, Calgary Flames suddenly see Stars

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas

  • Gallant has Rangers headed to playoffs in first season

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers pointed to Gerard Gallant’s success as a head coach when he was hired last June to take over a team that was struggling to develop an identity during a three-year rebuilding effort. The veteran coach previously led Florida to the Atlantic Division title in 2016, Vegas to the Pacific Division title and the Stanley Cup Final in its inaugural season in 2018, and guided Canada from an 0-3 start to the gold medal at the world championships last year. Gallant has c

  • 2022 NHL playoffs: First-round schedule, previews, where to watch

    Some electric matchups highlight the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, including Leafs vs. Lightning, Penguins vs. Rangers, and Avalanche vs. Predators.

  • NHL playoffs betting guide: Blues vs. Wild

    Justin Cuthbert breaks down the first-round matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild.

  • UEFA removes more Russian soccer teams from its competitions

    GENEVA (AP) — Russian soccer teams were kicked out of the Women's European Championship, the next men's Champions League and qualifying for the 2023 Women's World Cup by UEFA on Monday. The latest round of sporting sanctions during Russia's war on Ukraine follow FIFA and UEFA suspending Russian national and club teams in February from playing in international competitions, including the men's World Cup playoffs. Those previous decisions — made as countries across Europe refused to play games aga

  • Madrid clinches record-extending 35th Spanish league title

    MADRID (AP) — In an dominating season for Real Madrid, it was only fitting that it didn’t even need its best players to win the Spanish league. Using its backups ahead of the Champions League semifinals, Madrid earned a record-extending 35th Spanish league title with a comfortable 4-0 home win over Espanyol on Saturday. Rodrygo scored twice and Marco Asensio and substitute Karim Benzema added on to give Madrid its second league title in three seasons, and third in six years. The victory gave Mad

  • Montreal Alouettes select versatile Richards first overall in CFL draft

    TORONTO — Tyrell Richards is a football player again. The Montreal Alouettes selected the former Syracuse linebacker first overall in the CFL draft Tuesday night. The six-foot-three, 232-pound Richards, had a career-high 24 tackles (3.5 for a loss) and two sacks in eight games (three starts) for the Orange in 2020. He didn't play in 2021 after he entered the transfer portal but wasn't able to move to another school due to not having enough transferable credits. Richards attended the CFL combine

  • Recent Calgary Flames additions bring long-haul playoff experience

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames topped up their playoff experience with the recent addition of four forwards who know what a long post-season feels like. The No. 1 team in the Pacific Division headed into the NHL playoffs and a first-round series against the Dallas Stars banking on that experience rubbing off on a lineup lacking in long-haul playoff seasoning. Blake Coleman, Trevor Lewis, Tyler Toffoli and Calle Jarnkrok, who all joined the Flames in the last 10 months, either won a Stanley Cup or

  • Offseason moves to show what Blackhawks think of rebuild

    CHICAGO (AP) — While Kyle Davidson plots the next moves for the Chicago Blackhawks, Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane are watching. Same for Alex DeBrincat. The franchise's biggest stars all want to know how long the team's already painful rebuild is going to take. “Like we've seen with other teams, things can turn around pretty quickly,” Toews said. “I think if a lot of different guys are given the right environment and the right opportunity and keep taking steps forward, I think things can turn

  • ‘Digimon Survive’ is finally coming

    Ready to join the Digimon crew and shape your own story?

  • AHL Playoffs Preview: Rocket thrilled to play first ever post-season in Laval

    LAVAL, Que. — The Montreal Canadiens could not be farther away from the NHL post-season, but their American Hockey League affiliate is gearing up to host playoff games in nearby Laval for the first time. The Laval Rocket will take on the Syracuse Crunch, the Tampa Bay Lightning's AHL affiliate, in the North Division semifinals after earning a first-round bye in the Calder Cup playoffs. After a four-game winless skid, Laval (39-26-7) capped off the 2021-22 campaign with two straight wins, includi

  • Canada's Shapovalov through to men's second round at Madrid Open

    MADRID — Canada's Denis Shapovalov is through to the second round of the Madrid Open with a 7-6 (1), 6-3 win over France's Ugo Humbert on Monday. Shapovalov, seeded 14th in Madrid, defended all nine break points he faced and cashed in on his lone chance to break, coming in the second set. That proved to be the difference in an otherwise even match. Shapovalov won 53 per cent of total points, giving up a few percentage points on serve to Humbert and performing slightly better on returns. With the

  • CF Montréal moves into top-4 in the MLS East with win over Atlanta

    MONTREAL — A late header from Joaquin Torres was enough for CF Montréal to claim a 2-1 win against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer action Saturday afternoon. The win moved Montreal into fourth place in the Eastern Conference and extended its unbeaten streak to six games in MLS, tying a franchise record. “It’s good that the guys found a way to win today,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “There are tricky games against very good teams that are always difficult to navigate but I’m happy that

  • CF Montréal moves into top-4 in the MLS East with win over Atlanta

    MONTREAL — A late header from Joaquin Torres was enough for CF Montréal to claim a 2-1 win against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer action Saturday afternoon. The win moved Montreal into fourth place in the Eastern Conference and extended its unbeaten streak to six games in MLS, tying a franchise record. “It’s good that the guys found a way to win today,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “There are tricky games against very good teams that are always difficult to navigate but I’m happy that