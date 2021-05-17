Fortinet Extends FortiEDR Capabilities with Focus on Automation, Integration and Professional Services

Fortinet, Inc.
Alberta Urban Municipalities Association (AUMA), Millard Public Schools and More Rely on Fortinet’s Endpoint Security to Protect Against Threats

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

John Maddison, EVP of Products and CMO at Fortinet
“Unlike traditional Endpoint Protection Platform (EPP) products that bolt on Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), or first generation EDR solutions that add EPP later, FortiEDR is the only solution that was built as a unified solution from the start. As a result, it seamlessly provides behavior-based protection, detection and response at both pre-infection and post-comprise stages as demonstrated in the recent MITRE ATT&CK Evaluation results. In the past year, FortiEDR customer adoption grew more than 300 percent. This advancement in endpoint security is critical to defend against the sophistication and maliciousness of recent high profile cyberattacks and evolution of ransomware.”

News Summary
Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced enhancements to the company’s FortiEDR solution, whose customer adoption has been growing exponentially. These include new MITRE ATT&CK tags for system activity, new managed detection and response (MDR) service options and the recently announced extended detection and response (XDR) capability.

With the latest additions, organizations of all sizes can now benefit from advanced endpoint protection with automated endpoint detection and response (EDR), including:

  • Cloud-native Endpoint Security: Helps secure workers’ computers on and off the network, providing visibility into and reduces the endpoint attack surface with a lightweight agent whose operation is transparent to users.

  • Integrated Endpoint Protection (EPP) with EDR: Not only does this approach prevent attacks pre- and post-execution, but can also detect threats that bypass the prevention layer and quickly respond to minimize business impact.

  • Managed detection and response (MDR) service: Delivers 24x7 threat monitoring, alert triage, remote response and environment tuning for additional expertise and insight.no mis

Increased Demand for Real-Time Protection to Thwart Threats like Ransomware

Ransomware attack trends continue to evolve and impact more and more organizations. From the middle to end of last year, FortiGuard Labs saw a sevenfold increase in volume of attacks. As modern ransomware attacks place data and lives at risk, organizations need to secure their environments and to protect critical infrastructure. To address these challenges, FortiEDR, as part of the Fortinet Security Fabric, delivers patented ransomware protection without any dependency on shadow copies that the more sophisticated cyberattacks disable. Additional patented detect and defuse capabilities thwart other classes of advanced threat while maintaining high availability even in the midst of a security incident. This also buys valuable time needed for full incident response.

Protecting Against a Sophisticated Threat Landscape with FortiEDR
Unlike other endpoint protection solutions that rely on known threat intelligence to block attacks or blunt tools for detection and response, FortiEDR provides durable behavior-based protection and ongoing analysis and automatable response that can roll back malicious changes without taking machines offline to re-image. Additionally, FortiEDR’s incident response playbooks enable organizations to easily pre-define common response actions based on endpoint groups, asset value and threats categorization. This allows companies to take a risk-based approach to endpoint security, and speed the incident response process.

As proven by the latest MITRE test, FortiEDR leverages patented code tracing technology to track all system activities, identify at-risk behavior and step in to block before damage is done. FortiEDR can then also unwind the damage and restore the system. This approach is more accurate, decreasing false positives, more durable as its harder to evade, and able to detect novel and zero day threats, including supply chain attacks.

Customers Flock to FortiEDR for Customizable and Automatable Response and Remediation Actions

Here’s what customers have to say about selecting FortiEDR to identify and stop breaches in real-time automatically and efficiently.

“As our infrastructure team was looking to protect our 330 servers housed in two data centers, the FortiEDR endpoint detection and response capabilities stood out. The solution’s advanced protection capabilities to detect potential threats in real time and automate threat response procedures with customizable playbooks was something we were looking for. We have peace of mind knowing that we have the Fortinet endpoint solutions in place, and the managed service is an additional safety net.”
- Joe Kuehl, District Technology Manager, Millard Public Schools

“With FortiEDR and the Fortinet Security Fabric, our security infrastructure will automatically block and tackle. In our legacy environment, if our endpoint solution detected something, internal staff had to enter it on the MSP’s help desk portal. It would take at least half a day for remediation efforts to begin, with a day or more until resolution. In contrast, if FortiEDR detects an issue, it will cut it off right away. The time to response is almost immediate. Also, because FortiEDR ties into the rest of the Fortinet Security Fabric, we will gain a better line of sight to our endpoints. Fortinet offers great technology at a great price, with great visibility across the whole stack.”
- Shaun Guthrie, Senior Director, IT, Alberta Urban Municipalities Association (AUMA)

Additional Resources

About Fortinet
Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) makes possible a digital world that we can always trust through its mission to protect people, devices, applications and data everywhere. This is why the world’s largest enterprises, service providers, and government organizations choose Fortinet to securely accelerate their digital journey. The Fortinet Security Fabric platform delivers broad, integrated, and automated protections across the entire digital attack surface, securing critical devices, data, applications, and connections from the data center to the cloud to the home office. Ranking #1 in the most security appliances shipped worldwide, more than 510,000 customers trust Fortinet to protect their businesses. And the Fortinet NSE Training Institute, an initiative of Fortinet’s Training Advancement Agenda (TAA), provides one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry to make cyber training and new career opportunities available to everyone. Learn more at https://www.fortinet.com, the Fortinet Blog, or FortiGuard Labs.

    LONDON (AP) — Gary Neville has united a group of former playing rivals turned broadcasting competitors to lobby the government to introduce an independent regulatory body for English football to help to stave off any renewed attempts to launch a Super League by elite clubs. A parliamentary petition was launched Monday by Neville along with fellow ex-England players Gary Lineker, Rio Ferdinand, Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards calling for an overhaul of the governance of the game. It was signed by more than 20,000 people in an hour and 10,000 signatories are required for the petition to be considered for a parliamentary debate. Six English clubs, including Neville's former club Manchester United, tried to launch a breakaway European competition last month to usurp the Champions League, with most teams guaranteed entry rather than having to qualify through domestic placings each year. It collapsed inside 48 hours amid an outcry from fans, the government and broadcasters, including Neville on Comcast-owned Sky Sports. “It was a direct threat to the integrity of the game; destroying the concept of sporting merit and open competition," read an open letter from the former players on Monday. “Without swift and direct intervention, the return of a European Super League will be a constant threat," the letter added, calling for “government legislation to block any Premier League clubs attempting to abandon the country’s football pyramid.” Lineker presents Premier League coverage on the BBC and the Champions League for BT Sport, which Ferdinand also works as a pundit for. Carragher and Richards appear alongside Neville on Sky. The Premier League is resisting any regulatory body being appointed, like Britain's communications watchdog Ofcom. “I would defend the Premier League’s role as regulator of its clubs over the last 30 years," league chief executive Richard Masters said last week. “Clearly we’ve had some problems over the last 18 months but so has every industry sector. I don’t think an independent regulator is required.” Former British Sports Minister Tracey Crouch is currently overseeing a fan-led review of football governance in the wake of the Super League's collapse and an attempt by the Premier League's so-called “Big Six” clubs last year to grab more power domestically in a plan known as Project Big Picture. “A regulator is being proposed by some, being completely hated by others and it’s going to be part of the mix," Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston told reporters at Wembley Stadium on Saturday. "We’ll see what Tracey comes up in the recommendations,” ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Rob Harris, The Associated Press