Fortified Health Security Named "Best Overall Healthcare Cybersecurity Company" in 2021 MedTech Breakthrough
Annual Awards Program Recognizes Outstanding Health & Medical Technology Products and Companies
FRANKLIN, TN / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2021 /Fortified Health Security, Healthcare's Cybersecurity Partner® ("Fortified"), today announced that it has been selected as the winner of the "Best Overall Healthcare Cybersecurity Company" award in the fifth annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MedTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global health and medical technology market.
As a managed security service provider, Fortified works as an extension of the healthcare organization's team to build tailored programs designed to leverage their prior cybersecurity investments and current processes, while implementing new solutions intended to reduce risk over time and improve their security posture.
Through a multi-faceted approach, Fortified, using its understanding of the healthcare environment, provides strategic advice to improve cybersecurity processes and organizational culture, while confirming the right technology is identified, implemented and purpose-built to their clients' specific needs. Fortified's high-touch engagements and customized recommendations provide actionable information which can reduce the risk of cyber events.
"Fortified is committed to creating a stronger healthcare cybersecurity landscape that benefits more clients, protects more patient data, and reduces more risk throughout the healthcare ecosystem," said Dan L. Dodson, CEO of Fortified Health Security. "Thank you to MedTech Breakthrough for this incredible honor. We are deeply humbled to receive this recognition and award."
The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Robotics, Clinical Administration, Telehealth, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), mHealth, Medical Devices, Medical Data and many more. This year's program attracted more than 3,850 nominations from over 17 different countries throughout the world.
"Fortified Health Security is a leader in cybersecurity, set apart by its exclusive focus on the healthcare market, and they are delivering a breakthrough solution for helping healthcare providers, payers and businesses protect their patient data," said James Johnson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. "We are pleased to see Fortified's laser focus on healthcare cybersecurity and privacy and we are thrilled to name them our ‘Best Overall Healthcare Cybersecurity Company' for the 2021 MedTech Breakthrough Awards program."
Since 2017, Fortified has produced two bi-annual comprehensive guides - the Horizon Report and the Mid-Year Horizon Report. These reports are offered free of cost to the industry and provide an inclusive look at current key statistics regarding security breaches and Office for Civil Rights (OCR) activity; market dynamics, such as incident response plans; tools rationalization; and security beyond the walls of the hospital. Both reports underline the importance of cybersecurity within a healthcare organization, and include an analysis of predictions made the year prior, along with new predictions for the coming year.
About Fortified Health Security
Fortified is Healthcare's Cybersecurity Partner® - protecting patient data and reducing risk throughout the healthcare ecosystem. As a managed security service provider, Fortified works alongside healthcare organizations to build tailored programs designed to leverage their prior security investments and current processes while implementing new solutions intended to reduce risk and increase their security posture over time. Fortified's high-touch engagements and customized recommendations provide return on investment and result in actionable information to help reduce the risk of cyber events.
For more information, contact connect@fortifiedhealthsecurity.com, (615) 600-4002 or visit FortifiedHealthSecurity.com.
About MedTech Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is an independent program devoted to honoring excellence in medica9l and health related technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough health and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Engagement, mHealth, Health & Fitness, Clinical Administration, Healthcare IoT, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com.
Press Contact:
Tom Testa
Anderson Interactive
617-872-0184
tom@andersoni.com
SOURCE: Fortified Health Security
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/644804/Fortified-Health-Security-Named-Best-Overall-Healthcare-Cybersecurity-Company-in-2021-MedTech-Breakthrough