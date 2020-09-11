Forterra Announces Favorable Decision in Earnout Arbitration

IRVING, Texas, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forterra, Inc. (“Forterra” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: FRTA), a leading manufacturer of water and drainage infrastructure pipe and products in the United States and Eastern Canada, today announced that a decision favorable to the Company has been rendered in the arbitration proceeding involving the earnout provision in the purchase agreement relating to the 2015 acquisition of certain businesses now owned by the Company from HeidelbergCement, A.G. (“Heidelberg”). A neutral accounting arbitrator engaged by the parties rendered a written decision on September 10, 2020 in which he determined that no earnout payment was due under the terms of the purchase agreement. In the proceeding, Heidelberg had sought an earnout payment of the maximum amount of $100 million from the parties that had entered into the purchase agreement with Heidelberg.



Forterra’s CEO Karl Watson, Jr. commented, “We are pleased with the ruling from the arbitrator, as we have consistently held the view that no earnout payment was owed in this matter. We look forward to moving on from this and continuing to execute on our five improvement pillars which have created significant momentum over the past several quarters. Comparing our recent second quarter 2020 results to the second quarter of 2019, in each case on a last twelve-month basis, we have increased our sales by 7%, gross profit by 26%, improved from a net loss of $34 million to net income of $28 million, and improved Adjusted EBITDA1 by 37%, with Adjusted EBITDA margin1 increasing from 12.0% to 15.3%.”

“Before suspending our 2020 guidance, we stated that we intended to voluntarily prepay an additional $50 to $100 million of our long-term debt by year’s end. Due to our strong momentum, and the increased confidence this decision provides us, we now expect to voluntarily prepay between $125 and $175 million of our long-term debt in 2020.”

About Forterra

Forterra is a leading manufacturer of water and drainage pipe and products in the U.S. and Eastern Canada for a variety of water-related infrastructure applications, including water transmission, distribution, drainage and stormwater systems. Based in Irving, Texas, Forterra’s product breadth and scale help make it a preferred supplier for water-related pipe and products, serving a wide variety of customers, including contractors, distributors and municipalities. For more information on Forterra, visit http://forterrabp.com.

1 A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, to comparable GAAP financial measures is provided in the reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures section of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "estimate", "plan", "outlook", and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on historical information available at the time the statements are made and are based on management's reasonable belief or expectations with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from the belief or expectations expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements.

Some of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties relating to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic; the level of construction activity, particularly in the residential construction and non-residential construction markets; government funding of infrastructure and related construction activities; the highly competitive nature of our industry and our ability to effectively compete; the availability and price of the raw materials we use in our business; the ability to implement our growth strategy; our dependence on key customers and the absence of long-term agreements with these customers; the level of construction activity in Texas; energy costs; disruption at one or more of our manufacturing facilities or in our supply chain; construction project delays and our inventory management; our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions; labor disruptions and other union activity; a tightening of mortgage lending or mortgage financing requirements; our current dispute with HeidelbergCement related to the payment of an earnout; compliance with environmental laws and regulations; compliance with health and safety laws and regulations and other laws and regulations to which we and our products are subject to; our dependence on key executives and key management personnel; our ability, or that of the customers with which we work, to retain and attract additional skilled and non-skilled technical or sales personnel; credit and non-payment risks of our customers; warranty and related claims; legal and regulatory claims; the seasonality of our business and its susceptibility to adverse weather; our contract backlog; our ability to maintain sufficient liquidity and ensure adequate financing or guarantees for large projects; delays or outages in our information technology systems and computer networks; security breaches in our information technology systems and other cybersecurity incidents and additional factors discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, for additional information regarding the risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement.

